 Unification Ministry says DMZ access bills do not conflict with armistice
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

Unification Ministry says DMZ access bills do not conflict with armistice

Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 12:23
An eagle flies over the border dividing the two Koreas, seen from Paju, Gyeonggi, on Jan. 11. [YONHAP]

An eagle flies over the border dividing the two Koreas, seen from Paju, Gyeonggi, on Jan. 11. [YONHAP]

 
The Ministry of Unification said Thursday that pending bills granting the Korean government control of nonmilitary access to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) do not conflict with the armistice, as the bills require advance consultation with the United Nations Command (UNC).
 
The ministry's stance came a day after the UNC voiced strong opposition to the bills, calling them "completely at odds" with the armistice agreement that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.
 

Related Article

"The ongoing parliamentary discussion on DMZ-related bills requires advance consultations with the UNC for approval of DMZ access, and therefore does not conflict with the armistice at all," the unification ministry said in a notice to the press.
 
The ministry said it will continue to cooperate on the DMZ access bills, in respect of the National Assembly's legislative rights.
 
The ministry has thrown its support behind the bills, proposed by ruling party lawmakers, aiming to give the government the authority to regulate nonmilitary access to the DMZ, as part of efforts to promote the peaceful use of the military buffer zone separating the two Koreas.
 
The U.S.-led UNC has, however, objected to the bills, stressing its role as the administrator of the DMZ under the armistice agreement.
 
Earlier in the morning, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young also echoed his support for the bills, saying they "do not conflict with the armistice."
 
Asked to address growing concerns that differences between his ministry and the UNC could erode Korea-U.S. relations, Chung noted, "That will not be the case."

Yonhap
tags DMZ Unification ministry Korea

More in North Korea

Unification Ministry says DMZ access bills do not conflict with armistice

Footage showing North's defense minister tapping Kim Jong-un's daughter draws scrutiny

UN special rapporteur on North Korean human rights to visit Seoul next week

North Korea assesses last year's agricultural output as 'proud outcome' ahead of party congress

New Iranian ambassador to North Korea takes office after presenting credentials

Related Stories

DMZ tours, suspended for more than a year, to resume

Unification minister makes UN Command-escorted visit to demilitarized zone

Head of foundation for North Korean defectors dismissed over alleged sexual harassment

North Korea turns to executions, surveillance to block outside culture

Gov't signs agreement to use 500 million won donation to support North Korean defectors
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)