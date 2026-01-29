PPP expels ex-leader Han Dong-hoon over online posts amid internal feud

The People Power Party (PPP) said Thursday it has expelled former party chief Han Dong-hoon over his family's posting of defamatory comments about former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife on a party bulletin board.The party's supreme council finalized the decision about two weeks after its ethics committee voted to oust Han for the conduct it said had damaged the party's image.Han's family has been accused of posting derogatory comments about Yoon, who was removed from office following his failed declaration of martial law in December 2024, and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, on the PPP's website.Han has apologized for the controversy surrounding the posts but remained defiant, framing the expulsion decision by the ethics committee as "politically motivated."Yonhap