Parliament passes 91 public welfare bills, including reinstating Constitution Day as public holiday
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 18:02
The National Assembly on Thursday passed 91 bills aimed at improving public welfare, including a revision to the Public Holiday Act that designates Constitution Day on July 17 as a public holiday for the first time in 18 years.
The move came just two days after President Lee Jae Myung criticized the slow pace of legislative activity during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.
The revision to the Public Holiday Act passed with 198 votes in favor, two against and three abstentions out of 203 lawmakers present at the National Assembly on Thursday. The change will take effect starting July 17 this year.
Democratic Party (DP) Rep. Mo Gyeong-jong, who proposed the bill, said it aimed to raise public awareness of the Constitution.
“Public interest in the Constitution has grown following a series of national crises,” said National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik following the vote. “This is a meaningful law that will help us revisit the spirit of the Constitution.”
Lawmakers applauded after Woo’s comments.
Constitution Day marks the promulgation of the Korean Constitution on July 17, 1948. It was recognized as both a national and public holiday starting in 1949, but was removed from the list of public holidays in 2008.
Lawmakers also passed a series of other bills to enhance industrial competitiveness and public convenience.
A special act on strengthening the competitiveness and support for the semiconductor industry passed with 199 votes in favor and seven abstentions out of 206 lawmakers present.
First proposed by People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker Lee Chul-gyu in November 2024, the bill languished in a standing committee for 18 months due to political deadlock, particularly over provisions related to exemptions from the 52-hour workweek. That clause was ultimately dropped in bipartisan negotiations.
The revised law lays the foundation for financial and administrative support to foster an innovative semiconductor ecosystem. It enables the government to build or expand essential infrastructure such as electricity, water supply and roads, and grants special exemptions from preliminary feasibility studies and licensing procedures under certain conditions.
The National Assembly also passed an amendment to the National Assembly Act that modifies the rules on filibusters. The bill passed with 188 votes in favor, 39 against and 12 abstentions out of 239 lawmakers present.
The amendment expands the authority to preside over unlimited debate sessions from the speaker and deputy speakers to include standing committee chairs.
However, a proposed clause that would have allowed the suspension of debate if fewer than one-fifth of all lawmakers were present was removed. A proposal to require all anonymous votes in plenary sessions to be conducted electronically was also dropped.
Other bills passed included an amendment to the Electronic Government Act that grants mobile identification cards the same legal status as physical ones, and an amendment to the Performing Arts Act aimed at cracking down on ticket scalping.
The Assembly also passed a revision that expands eligibility for interest exemptions on income-contingent student loans, and a bill that allows national merit recipients and their families to receive veteran and medical services not only at designated veterans’ hospitals but also at public hospitals.
An amendment to the Assembly and Demonstration Act that adds the presidential office to the list of areas where outdoor protests are banned was also passed.
The next provisional session of the National Assembly will begin on Feb. 2. Floor leaders of the DP and PPP are scheduled to deliver speeches on Feb. 3 and 4, followed by interpellations from Feb. 9 to 12.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KANG BO-HYUN [[email protected]]
