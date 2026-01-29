Actor Cha Eun-woo's company allegedly changes address on day authorities conduct inspection
Actor Cha Eun-woo’s limited liability company allegedly changed its registered address on the same day local authorities conducted an on-site inspection, raising further criticism amid allegations that he sought to evade more than 20 billion won ($14 million) in taxes.
The company, registered under the name of Cha’s mother, had listed its address as a grilled eel restaurant on Ganghwa Island. However, when officials from the Ganghwa County Office visited the location, they found that the company had already completed an address change earlier that day, Ilgan Sports reported on Wednesday.
County officials said the inspection took place after controversy emerged over whether the company was operating legitimately at the listed address. This also coincides with the first apology issued by Cha, who is currently serving in the military.
“After the controversy surrounding Cha came forth, we conducted an on-site investigation of the company but found no office space, no furniture nor any facilities for conducting a business,” a Ganghwa County official was quoted as saying to Ilgan Sports.
The eel restaurant, which was registered as the address of Cha’s limited liability company, opened in 2020 under the name of his mother and operated for approximately five years. It is currently closed for remodeling following Cha’s enlistment in July of last year. However, the remodeling work has reportedly been halted.
“On the day the on-site investigation was conducted, Cha’s company submitted an address change request to the Gangnam District Office, and the relocation was completed on the same day,” the county official said.
However, contrary to some reports claiming that the company registered at the restaurant address was not registered as an entertainment management business, county officials confirmed that it was in fact registered.
“That registration is why we conducted the on-site inspection,” the official said.
Cha was investigated last year by the Seoul Regional Tax Office on suspicion of tax evasion. The National Tax Service is reportedly seeking to collect more than 20 billion won in additional taxes.
In response, his agency Fantagio issued an official statement on Jan. 22, saying the key issue is whether a company established by Cha’s mother qualifies as a taxable entity. The agency said the matter has not yet been finalized or officially notified, and that it plans to actively explain its position through proper legal procedures.
Cha apologized for the allegations and controversy on his social media account on Monday.
