Constitution Day to be reinstated as public holiday starting this year
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 16:45
Korea will reinstate Constitution Day on July 17 as a public holiday, 18 years after it was removed.
The National Assembly approved the revision to the Rules on Holidays of Public Agencies during a plenary session on Thursday. The bill passed with 198 votes in favor, two against and three abstentions out of 203 lawmakers present.
This year, Constitution Day falls on a Friday.
The day marks the promulgation of Korea’s Constitution in 1948. It was observed as a public holiday for decades before being removed from the holiday calendar in 2008 following revisions to public sector holiday regulations in 2005.
Among Korea’s five national commemorative days — March 1 Independence Movement Day, Constitution Day on July 17, National Liberation Day on Aug. 15, National Foundation Day on Oct. 3 and Hangul Day on Oct. 9 — Constitution Day had been the only one without public holiday status.
Calls to restore the holiday had continued for years. Momentum increased after President Lee Jae Myung raised the issue at a senior aides’ meeting on July 17 last year.
The government expects the restored holiday to increase family travel demand as it coincides with the start of the summer vacation season. Officials also expect it to help ease peak travel congestion during midsummer.
