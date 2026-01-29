Few changes, plenty of confusion on first day of mandatory 'barrier-free' kiosks for disabled people
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 14:31 Updated: 29 Jan. 2026, 15:04
Many cafes and restaurants near Seoul City Hall looked much the same on Wednesday, the first day the requirement to install “barrier-free" kiosks for disabled people took full effect.
At around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, a part-time worker at a cafe in Jung District, central Seoul, briefly stared at the ordering screen when asked whether the store had installed the accessible self-service terminals, then replied: “We haven’t heard anything about that [...] Is there something wrong?”
Although Wednesday marked the first day the installation requirement went into full force, it was difficult to find signs of change at many stores. The barrier-free kiosk initiative was introduced after revisions to the Act on the Prohibition of Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities and Remedy Against Infringement of Their Rights in 2021 and has been rolled out gradually, starting with public institutions in 2024.
The revised rules require kiosk operators to use accessibility-certified machines and to add voice guidance so people can find the kiosks, making them "barrier-free," meaning easier for people with disabilities to use. Those who do not comply face fines of up to 30 million won (about $21,000).
But visits to 10 cafes and restaurants around Seoul City Hall found that not a single store had installed a barrier-free kiosk. Small public-use facilities under 50 square meters (538.2 square feet) and small-business operators can qualify for exemptions — such as installing a bell to call staff instead — but none of the stores visited had such bells.
“I’ve never been given any explanation about installing kiosks or call bells,” a staff member at one store said.
In contrast, three large franchise outlets visited that day had barrier-free kiosks installed. One part-time worker said the devices were installed “at the headquarters level.”
While major franchises can respond through corporate decisions, the compliance costs remain a burden for independent shop owners.
A 30-something cafe worker in Seoul said that, even with government support, barrier-free kiosks cost about three times as much as standard models, leading some to think, realistically, “as long as you don’t get caught, it’s fine.”
A representative of a kiosk supplier said that although businesses had two years to prepare for full enforcement, many self-employed owners reacted with skepticism — “Surely they won’t actually enforce it” — making it difficult to persuade them to install the devices.
“Because of the cost burden, contracts right now are mostly with government offices,” the representative said.
Some people with disabilities say the rollout has increased inconvenience rather than improving access, leaving them caught between small-business owners and the government. An enforcement decree revised in December 2025 added an exception clause that exempts small-business operators from accessibility verification standards if they provide assistance staff or install call bells.
A visually impaired person, surnamed Song, criticized the system, saying it is a major psychological burden to have to call staff during a busy lunch rush and ask them to read through menu items one by one.
“The current system increases the burden on small businesses, while vague exceptions fail to guarantee real rights for people with disabilities,” Song said. “It’s only a half-measure.”
A person in their 20s with a hearing impairment also pointed out that many stores remain physically inaccessible in the first place, such as those where wheelchairs cannot enter. “They’re trying to solve everything with kiosks while leaving those problems untouched,” the person said.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare said it would focus, for now, on helping the system take root, noting that the policy aims to encourage voluntary compliance in the field. The ministry said it is considering applying corrective orders and fines flexibly after taking into account how prepared businesses are and the conditions they face.
"We think some kiosk suppliers have engaged in excessive fear-based marketing over the 30 million won fine," said a ministry official. "The spirit of the antidiscrimination law is to change social awareness over time."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHAE HYE-SEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
