Number of people who moved residences falls to lowest figure since 1974
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 21:23
The number of people who changed their residence within Korea last year fell to the lowest level since 1974, amid a shrinking population of people in their 20s — the most mobile age group — and a sluggish real estate market. However, rural areas chosen for a basic income pilot program saw more people moving in than out.
According to the 2025 Domestic Population Mobility Statistics (translated) released by the Ministry of Data and Statistics on Thursday, 6.12 million people moved residences in 2025, a 2.6 percent decline from the previous year, equivalent to a decrease of 166,000 people. It is the lowest figure since 1974, when the number stood at 5.3 million.
When asked about their main reason for moving, respondents cited housing at 33.7 percent, followed by family at 25.9 percent and work at 21.4 percent. Of these, the number of people who moved for housing-related reasons fell most sharply — by 105,000 to 2.07 million, compared to a smaller decline of 50,000 for job-related moves and a 30,000 increase for family-related relocations.
The population mobility rate, or the number of people who moved per 100 residents, also declined to 12 percent, down 0.3 percentage points on year. This marks the fourth-lowest level since records began in 1970, following dips in 2021 and 2022.
In the short term, the biggest factor behind the drop in population movement was the cooling housing market.
“The decline is linked to reduced housing construction and a decrease in the number of apartments available for occupancy,” said Yoo Su-deok, the head of population projections at the Ministry of Data and Statistics.
All regions selected for the government's rural basic income pilot program experienced a net population inflow. In October last year, the government chose seven regions for the program: Yeoncheon in Gyeonggi, Jeongseon in Gangwon, Cheongyang in South Chungcheong, Sunchang in North Jeolla, Shinan in South Jeolla, Yeongyang in North Gyeongsang and Namhae in South Gyeongsang.
Okcheon in North Chungcheong, Jangsu in North Jeolla and Gokseong in South Jeolla joined the program at a later date.
Although monthly rural basic income payments of 150,000 won ($100) are scheduled to begin at the end of February, many people have already relocated in anticipation.
“Sunchang, Gokseong and Shinan had already begun to see inflows around 2022, and the other seven shifted from net outflows to net inflows last year,” Yoo said. “Local governments are implementing a range of population policies aimed at reversing population decline. Areas that see large-scale apartment developments or policy-driven migration tend to show marked increases in net inflows.”
Meanwhile, Sejong recorded a net outflow of residents following the relocation of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries. A decline in large-scale apartment completions, which previously drove inflows, also contributed to the trend.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM KYUNG-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)