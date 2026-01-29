Yangju police arrest man for allegedly stabbing father to death

Police arrested a man on suspicion of killing his father after the older man was found stabbed to death at a home in Yangju, Gyeonggi, authorities said Wednesday.Officers from the Yangju Police Precinct discovered the victim shortly before noon Tuesday inside the residence. He had suffered fatal stab wounds, police said.The victim’s older brother found the body when he visited the home and alerted authorities. Investigators soon focused on the victim’s son, who lived with him and could not be located at the scene.Police tracked down the son later Tuesday afternoon and arrested him in Bucheon, Gyeonggi. They are questioning him as the primary suspect and continuing the investigation.