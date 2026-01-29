 Yangju police arrest man for allegedly stabbing father to death
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Yangju police arrest man for allegedly stabbing father to death

Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 09:09
A police logo [JOONGANG ILBO]

A police logo [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Police arrested a man on suspicion of killing his father after the older man was found stabbed to death at a home in Yangju, Gyeonggi, authorities said Wednesday.
 
Officers from the Yangju Police Precinct discovered the victim shortly before noon Tuesday inside the residence. He had suffered fatal stab wounds, police said.
 

Related Article

 
The victim’s older brother found the body when he visited the home and alerted authorities. Investigators soon focused on the victim’s son, who lived with him and could not be located at the scene.
 
Police tracked down the son later Tuesday afternoon and arrested him in Bucheon, Gyeonggi. They are questioning him as the primary suspect and continuing the investigation.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
tags Stabbing

More in Social Affairs

Yangju police arrest man for allegedly stabbing father to death

Migrant workers face far higher injury and fatality rates than Korean nationals, study shows

Long-maligned religious group Shincheonji draws new scrutiny over political collusion claims

Stigma surrounding marriage migrants persists as 1 in 3 reports discrimination in Korea

Hormone treatment craze has kids' heights, costs and side effects all on the rise

Related Stories

Homeless man arrested for stabbing stranger for sitting on bench he wanted to sleep on

Police investigate deadly motel stabbing involving four middle school students in Changwon

Accused grocery store stabber apologizes to victims before detention hearing

Police release wanted poster for suspect in Siheung stabbing

Korean man in Japan turns himself in for allegedly killing parents
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)