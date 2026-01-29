The People Power Party’s decision to expel former leader Han Dong-hoon has pushed internal divisions into the open, reinforcing concerns that the main conservative opposition is shrinking rather than broadening its appeal. The move, led by the leadership under Jang Dong-hyeok, stripped Han of party membership for five years over allegations tied to online posts by his family criticizing former President Yoon Suk Yeol. Critics argue that the party is prioritizing factional purges over rebuilding, alienating moderates and weakening its role as a counterweight to the ruling party. [PARK YONG-SEOK]