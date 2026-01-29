For prodigy Choi Ga-on, Milan is a chance to dethrone half-pipe queen Chloe Kim
Published: 29 Jan. 2026
Korean snowboarder Choi Ga-on is poised to shake up the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy — with a chance to dethrone the reigning queen of the half-pipe, Chloe Kim.
Kim, a Korean American and two-time Olympic champion, remains a superstar of the sport. Yahoo Sports and other major international outlets named her quest for a third consecutive Olympic gold as the No. 1 storyline to watch. But eyes are also on Choi as a rising star who could derail Kim’s historic run.
Momentum is currently on Choi’s side. She has racked up three consecutive wins on the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) World Cup circuit since last month. In contrast, Kim has yet to notch a victory this season and recently suffered a shoulder injury, leaving her short of peak condition.
Half-pipe snowboarding features athletes launching into aerial tricks on a U-shaped slope, with judges scoring based on height, difficulty, execution and variety of tricks. Understanding Choi’s signature move offers a glimpse into where this Olympic battle may be won or lost.
A “regular” stance rider who leads with her left foot, Choi’s trademark is the switch backside 900, a highly technical maneuver she mastered at 14 in which the boarder pushes off the jump with their backfoot — referred to as a "switch" — before spinning in the air 900 degrees and landing with their back facing the slope — a "backside."
“Even among the top five female riders, few can pull off the [backside 900],” she said. “And even male riders rarely open a run with it.”
Choi has added the even tougher switch backside 1080 — which adds one more half-spin — to her Olympic arsenal. JTBC commentator Kim Jun-ho noted that the FIS recently emphasized rewarding switch and alley-oop tricks, involving rotating in the opposite direction. In the case of Choi, she excels at both.
“The scoring trend favors her,” the commentator said.
"Fearless" is another word to describe Choi. Two years ago, she broke her spine while practicing a 1080. After three surgeries, she returned to the snow with even higher jumps. She boasts an explosive vertical leap of up to 5 meters (16.4 feet) — roughly double the average among female competitors. Only two female snowboarders in the world soar to such heights: Choi and Kim.
Of course, Kim remains a force to be reckoned with. Her signature is the cab double cork 1080, and she’s reportedly landed a 1260, which is three and a half spins, and even a 1440, with four spins, in recent training sessions.
“Up through Beijing, Chloe Kim could win on 80 percent of her skills,” said commentator Kim. “Now, she’ll need the full 100 percent to keep pace.”
The women’s half-pipe qualifiers are scheduled for Feb. 11, with the finals on Feb. 12 in Livigno, Italy. The top qualifier earns the advantage of going last in the finals, allowing them to tailor their run in real time to beat the scores ahead — making strategy and mind games part of the final showdown.
BY KO BONG-JUN, PARK LIN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
