 Japan PM Takaichi's party seen gaining lower house majority in election, Nikkei poll shows
Published: 29 Jan. 2026, 09:14
Japan's Prime Minister and President of the Liberal Democratic Party Sanae Takaichi raises her fist in response to the audience at the end of her campaign speech for the House of Representatives election in Tokyo on Jan. 27. [AFP/YONHAP]

Japan's Prime Minister and President of the Liberal Democratic Party Sanae Takaichi raises her fist in response to the audience at the end of her campaign speech for the House of Representatives election in Tokyo on Jan. 27. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party is likely to increase seats and gain a majority in the lower house in a general election on Feb. 8, a preliminary survey by the Nikkei newspaper showed Thursday.
 
Takaichi called the snap general election to seek a mandate to gear up her expansionary fiscal policy, a move that triggered a spike in bond yields on market concerns Japan may be forced to issue additional debt.

While still early in the race, the LDP is gaining momentum and is likely to see its seats exceed the 233 majority of 465 up for grabs in the lower house, up from 198 seats it holds before the election, the Nikkei said.
 
The LDP currently forms a ruling coalition with the Japan Innovation Party, or Ishin, which together narrowly holds a majority in the powerful lower house. It is a minority in the upper house.
 
The survey combined the paper's reporting and findings of a poll conducted jointly with the Yomiuri newspaper on January 27 to 28, the Nikkei said. 

Reuters
