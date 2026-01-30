More in Economy

U.S. puts Korea back on currency watchlist, makes rare remarks on weak won

Kospi breaks 5,300 during interday trading as investors chase AI shares

No more Mr. 'Very Nice' Guy? Trump warns that U.S. tariffs could be 'much steeper.'

Industrial output growth slows to five-year low in 2025

Posco Holdings looks to lithium, steel for rebound as profit slides 15% in 2025