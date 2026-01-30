Hana Financial's net hits record high in 2025 on noninterest income

Hana Financial Group said Friday its net profit hit a record high last year, driven by a marked increase in noninterest income.The group's net profit reached 4.03 trillion won ($2.8 billion) in 2025, up 7.1 percent from a year earlier, it said in a regulatory filing.Operating profit jumped 10.2 percent on-year to 5.35 trillion won. Revenue fell 15.5 percent to 68.94 trillion won over the cited period, the company said.Its net interest income rose 4.6 percent on-year to 8.76 trillion won, and its noninterest income also spiked 14.9 percent over the cited period to 2.21 trillion won.Its flagship Hana Bank reaped a net profit of 3.75 trillion won last year, up 11.7 percent from a year earlier.Yonhap