 Hana Financial's net hits record high in 2025 on noninterest income
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Hana Financial's net hits record high in 2025 on noninterest income

Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 17:49
The logo of Hana Financial Group [YONHAP]

The logo of Hana Financial Group [YONHAP]

 
Hana Financial Group said Friday its net profit hit a record high last year, driven by a marked increase in noninterest income.
 
The group's net profit reached 4.03 trillion won ($2.8 billion) in 2025, up 7.1 percent from a year earlier, it said in a regulatory filing.
 

Related Article

Operating profit jumped 10.2 percent on-year to 5.35 trillion won. Revenue fell 15.5 percent to 68.94 trillion won over the cited period, the company said.
 
Its net interest income rose 4.6 percent on-year to 8.76 trillion won, and its noninterest income also spiked 14.9 percent over the cited period to 2.21 trillion won.
 
Its flagship Hana Bank reaped a net profit of 3.75 trillion won last year, up 11.7 percent from a year earlier.

Yonhap
tags Hana Financial Hana Bank

More in Finance

Hana Financial's net hits record high in 2025 on noninterest income

Kospi breaks 5,300 during interday trading as investors chase AI shares

Kospi surpasses 5,300 to set record intraday high

Kospi opens higher on rosy outlook for chipmakers

ABS issuance dips 10% in 2025 on fall in mortgage-backed securities

Related Stories

Hana Financial Group selects 50 university students as newest SMART ambassadors

Hana Financial completes six-year-long project, opens 100th and final day care center

Hana Group launches brand dedicated to older customers

Hana chairman meets with Hong Kong trade chief to discuss cooperation

Hana Financial reports record net of $2.9 billion
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)