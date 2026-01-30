U.S. reinstates Korea on currency monitoring list
Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 07:52
- JIN MIN-JI
Korea remained on the updated list in the semiannual currency report, alongside countries including China, Japan, Singapore and Thailand.
No major trading partner met all three criteria for enhanced analysis of currency practices during the second half of 2024 and the first half of 2025, though the report said any efforts to resist currency depreciation against the dollar will be scrutinized.
Earlier this month, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented on Korea’s weak won, saying the currency does not align with the country’s “economic fundamentals.”
The United States also recently discussed coordination with Japan to support the yen, according to Japanese authorities, a move that helped strengthen the won to below the 1,430-per-dollar range. The won traded at 1,426.3 per dollar at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
