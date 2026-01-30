 U.S. reinstates Korea on currency monitoring list
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

U.S. reinstates Korea on currency monitoring list

Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 07:52 Updated: 30 Jan. 2026, 08:53
Electronic display boards in Woori Bank's dealing room in central Seoul show Korea's financial markets on Jan. 29, 2026. [YONHAP]

Electronic display boards in Woori Bank's dealing room in central Seoul show Korea's financial markets on Jan. 29, 2026. [YONHAP]

The United States has kept Korea on its currency monitoring list, a Treasury Department report showed on Thursday, amid recent volatility in the won against the dollar.
 
Korea remained on the updated list in the semiannual currency report, alongside countries including China, Japan, Singapore and Thailand.

Related Article

 
No major trading partner met all three criteria for enhanced analysis of currency practices during the second half of 2024 and the first half of 2025, though the report said any efforts to resist currency depreciation against the dollar will be scrutinized.
 
Earlier this month, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented on Korea’s weak won, saying the currency does not align with the country’s “economic fundamentals.”
 
The United States also recently discussed coordination with Japan to support the yen, according to Japanese authorities, a move that helped strengthen the won to below the 1,430-per-dollar range. The won traded at 1,426.3 per dollar at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

BY JIN MIN-JI [[email protected]]
tags korea won monitoring list currency

More in Finance

ABS issuance dips 10% in 2025 on fall in mortgage-backed securities

U.S. reinstates Korea on currency monitoring list

Kospi closes at record 5,221.25 points as strong corporate earnings raise optimism

Mirae Asset becomes first Korean firm to issue 100 billion won in digital bonds

Kospi breaks 5,200 on chip gains in historic morning trade

Related Stories

U.S. will likely reinstate South Korea on currency watch list: Experts

Korea's weak forex reserves exposed after U.S. currency monitoring removal

Pension fund's currency interventions could heighten U.S. scrutiny on Korea, says former NPS chief

Won's retreat continues with currency hitting 1,399 to the dollar

Korean exports settled in won decline on weak growth in automobiles
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)