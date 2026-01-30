 Kospi breaks 5,300 during interday trading as investors chase AI shares
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi breaks 5,300 during interday trading as investors chase AI shares

Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 17:44
This photo taken Jan. 30, shows the dealing room of Woori Bank in Seoul. [YONHAP]

This photo taken Jan. 30, shows the dealing room of Woori Bank in Seoul. [YONHAP]



Korean stocks briefly topped the 5,300 mark Friday, with the benchmark Kospi hitting an intraday high of 5,321.68, as investors continued to pile into AI shares despite lingering bubble concerns. The local currency fell against the greenback.
 
The Kospi closed slightly higher, adding 3.11 points, or 0.06 percent, to finish at 5,224.3, extending its winning streak to a fourth session and ending at a new record high. 
 

Related Article

 
Trade volume was heavy at 852 million shares worth 34.7 trillion won ($24.1 billion). Losers outnumbered winners 602 to 278.
 
Individuals bought a net 2.2 trillion won, while foreigners sold a net 1.9 trillion won. Institutions sold a net 425 billion won.
 
Investors continued to purchase tech shares despite concerns over a bubble, as they have already proven their ability to generate robust earnings amid the AI cycle.
 
"For the time being, AI hardware and software companies need to overcome concerns over their profitability," Han Ji-young, a researcher at Kiwoom Securities, said.
 
"During the period, the market's preference for chipmakers that sell memory products to such companies will remain strong," Han added.
 
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Jan. 30. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Jan. 30. [YONHAP]

 
The market advance was limited after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to raise "reciprocal" tariffs and auto duties on Korea back to 25 percent this week.
 
Top-cap Samsung Electronics edged down 0.12 percent to 160,500 won, while SK hynix set a fresh high at 909,000 won, up 5.57 percent.
 
Brokerage houses closed bullish amid the market rally, with Mirae Asset Securities rising 4.65 percent to 42,750 won and Kiwoom Securities increasing 4.11 percent to 443,500 won.
 
Top mobile carrier SK Telecom rose 4.32 percent to 72,500 won on the back of improved business outlook, and its rival KT added 1.43 percent to 56,900 won.
 
Samsung SDI rose 0.52 percent after the company said it had won a battery supply contract, without disclosing details, with the deal widely believed to be related to Tesla's energy storage system business.
  
The local currency fell 13.2 won from the previous session to trade at 1,439.5 against the greenback at 3:30 p.m.
 
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 3.2 basis points to 3.138 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bonds added 4.1 basis points to 3.436 percent.

Yonhap
tags Kospi Korea

More in Finance

Hana Financial's net hits record high in 2025 on noninterest income

Kospi breaks 5,300 during interday trading as investors chase AI shares

Kospi surpasses 5,300 to set record intraday high

Kospi opens higher on rosy outlook for chipmakers

ABS issuance dips 10% in 2025 on fall in mortgage-backed securities

Related Stories

Celebration of Kospi surpassing 4,000 points for first time

Kospi exceeds 3,400 threshold for first time, continuing winning streak

Kospi rises 3.3 percent, rebounding from recession fears

Kospi breaks 5,200 on chip gains in historic morning trade

Seoul stocks up for 3rd day on foreign buying amid eased AI woes
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)