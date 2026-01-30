HD Korea Shipbuilding wins order for 2 LCO2 carriers from Japanese shipping company

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering, the shipbuilding subholding company of HD Hyundai, said Friday it has secured an order to build two liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) carriers from a Japanese shipping company.The vessels will be built at the shipyard of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, one of the company's three shipbuilding units, with deliveries scheduled for the second half of 2029 to Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, also known as MOL, according to the company.The 12,000-cubic-meter-class (3.17-million-gallon-class) ships, measuring 150 meters (492 feet) in length, 28 meters in width and 15 meters in height, will be among the largest medium-pressure LCO2 carriers designed to transport captured carbon dioxide in liquid form.Previously, HD Korea Shipbuilding won orders for four LCO2 carriers, with the first delivered earlier this year.Those carriers are expected to be used for Europe's large-scale carbon capture and storage projects, transporting CO2 from various European industries to subsea storage sites in the North Sea."We have won orders in the LCO2 carrier sector, where market expansion is anticipated, by securing both low-pressure and medium-pressure storage technologies," a company official said. "Based on our top-tier technology and shipbuilding experience, we will contribute to the global decarbonization trend."Yonhap