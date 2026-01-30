More in Industry

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins order for 2 LCO2 carriers from Japanese shipping company

Apple's iPhone sales surge to new quarterly high despite early missteps in artificial intelligence

Perplexity signs $750 million AI cloud deal with Microsoft, Bloomberg News reports

Korea and Germany go head-to-head in pursuit of Canada’s $42B submarine deal

Dubai chewy cookie craze one for the ages, all generations as young and old chase trending treat