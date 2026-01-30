 Perplexity signs $750 million AI cloud deal with Microsoft, Bloomberg News reports
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Perplexity signs $750 million AI cloud deal with Microsoft, Bloomberg News reports

Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 09:30
Perplexity logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken Jan. 8, 2024. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Perplexity logo is seen near computer motherboard in this illustration taken Jan. 8, 2024. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
AI startup Perplexity has signed a $750 million agreement with Microsoft to use its Azure cloud service, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
The three-year deal will allow Nvidia-backed Perplexity to run a range of AI models through Microsoft's Foundry program, including systems from OpenAI, Anthropic and xAI, the report said.
 

Related Article

Perplexity and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
 
A Perplexity spokesperson confirmed to Bloomberg that it was partnering with Microsoft "for access to frontier models from X, OpenAI and Anthropic".
 
The spokesperson told Bloomberg Perplexity has not shifted spending from Amazon Web Services, the startup's main cloud provider, as part of the Microsoft deal.
 
Amazon sued Perplexity last year over the startup's "agentic" shopping feature, which uses automation to place orders for users, saying it covertly accessed Amazon customer accounts and disguised automated activity as human browsing.

Reuters
tags perplexity microsoft ai

More in Industry

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins order for 2 LCO2 carriers from Japanese shipping company

Apple's iPhone sales surge to new quarterly high despite early missteps in artificial intelligence

Perplexity signs $750 million AI cloud deal with Microsoft, Bloomberg News reports

Korea and Germany go head-to-head in pursuit of Canada’s $42B submarine deal

Dubai chewy cookie craze one for the ages, all generations as young and old chase trending treat

Related Stories

'A dream scenario': Nvidia is the No. 1 chipmaker, again

Microsoft CEO unveils new 'deep research' tools for Copilot in Seoul

Microsoft CEO meets with Korean business titans to discuss AI collaborations

Microsoft, KT to launch Korean version of ChatGPT for businesses

Perplexity AI wants you to get ‘Curious’ at its new Seoul cafe
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)