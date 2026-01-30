Samsung SDI wins U.S. battery deal, possibly for Tesla ESS

Samsung SDI said Friday its U.S. arm has won a battery supply contract without disclosing details, with the deal widely believed to be related to Tesla's energy storage system (ESS) business.The Korean battery maker said details of the agreement, including the amount, counterparty and period, are being kept confidential for business reasons and that it will withhold further disclosure until January 2030.The latest regulatory filing followed a separate announcement made in November 2025, in which Samsung SDI hinted it had been in talks to supply battery products to Tesla.The earlier filing came in response to a request from the Korea Exchange to explain media reports that the company plans to supply batteries for Tesla's ESS business worth 3 trillion won ($2.08 billion)."The demand for ESS is expanding significantly due to the sharp growth in the artificial intelligence industry," an industry watcher said. "It seems Samsung SDI is securing a series of agreements by demonstrating performance, safety and price competitiveness in the ESS market."Yonhap