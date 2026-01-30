 Starbucks to recall 390,000 humidifiers from promotion last year due to fire hazard concerns
Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 14:41 Updated: 30 Jan. 2026, 14:43
This humidifier is one of two styles that were given away during Starbucks Korea's winter loyalty program last year, which is now being voluntarily recalled by the company due to potential fire hazard concerns. [STARBUCKS KOREA]

Starbucks Korea is set to voluntarily recall two types of humidifiers it gave away during last year’s winter loyalty program due to suspected fire hazard concerns, the company said Friday.
 
The company said it decided as a precautionary measure to prioritize customer safety after receiving a report of a localized fire incident caused by overheating batteries.
 

In accordance with the Framework Act on Product Safety, Starbucks reported the incident to the Korean Agency for Technology and Standards and is currently discussing voluntary recall procedures.
 
The recall affects all Starbucks humidifiers distributed through the e-frequency event between Oct. 30 and Dec. 31 last year — a total of 393,548 units.
 
Starbucks urged customers to immediately stop using the product.
 
The giveaway item used batteries certified under the Electrical Appliances and Consumer Products Safety Control Act with KC safety certification, the company said.
 
Starbucks is working with its supplier, Hanil Electric, and relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident. It added that the recall was decided independently of the ongoing investigation as a proactive safety measure.
 
Customers who return the humidifier will receive a 30,000-won ($20) Starbucks mobile gift card as compensation.
 
Starting Monday, customers can request home pickup of the recalled item via the Starbucks app. Additional details for in-store returns will be announced through the app and the company’s official website in early February.
 
“We sincerely apologize for the concern this incident may have caused,” a Starbucks official said. “We are placing top priority on customer safety and will carry out the recall procedure swiftly and thoroughly.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
Starbucks to recall 390,000 humidifiers from promotion last year due to fire hazard concerns

