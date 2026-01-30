Korea aims to foster 10,000 quantum specialists, 20,000 quantum tech companies by 2035
Korea aims to foster 10,000 quantum specialists and start 2,000 companies that use quantum technologies by 2035.
The Ministry of Science and ICT announced a first comprehensive plan for fostering quantum science and technology experts and expanding the quantum industry, as well as a first quantum cluster basic plan, on Thursday. The blueprint is the government’s first comprehensive plan drafted under the Act on Promotion of Quantum Science, Technology and Industry, also known as the “Quantum Technology and Industry Act.”
The move marks a shift in focus from research and development to turning research into real commercial outcomes. The government's goals for the next decade include becoming No. 1 globally in quantum chip manufacturing and No. 1 in quantum computer utilization.
“Korea may be a latecomer in the quantum field, but we can still compete at the highest level by leveraging our world-class semiconductor capacity and information and communications technology [ICT] foundation,” said Bae Kyung-hoon, the deputy prime minister and minister of science and ICT.
The comprehensive plan outlines strategies for quantum computing, communications and sensors.
For quantum computing, the government plans to develop a full-stack quantum computer, integrating everything from physical qubit control to software and applications, and push for domestically produced quantum computing hardware.
For communications and sensors, the government aims to build a nationwide quantum cryptographic communications network and fast-track projects with near-term commercialization potential, such as quantum biosensors, or sensors that use quantum materials to detect minute changes inside cells with atom- or molecule-level precision.
The ministry also unveiled a plan to create a “K-Quantum Cluster,” a hub for collaboration among those in the quantum industry, academia and research. The cluster will center on five key areas — computing, communications, sensors, materials, components, equipment and algorithms — so the government can build regional “quantum transition” bases connected to local specialized industries.
The ministry said it will draw up guidelines for cluster designation and development plans by February, then ask for public opinion and select the final regions by July.
The ministry also signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. quantum company IonQ. IonQ will establish a joint research center in Korea, staffed by about 10 people; invest $5 million annually for the next three years; and bring an IonQ quantum computer to the country.
Scott Millard, IonQ’s chief business officer, said the company views Korea not simply as a market but as a partner in building the quantum ecosystem. Millard added that if Korea provides infrastructure support and access to its national strategy, IonQ will the contribute talent, technology and global experience.
Separately, a private-sector-led quantum technology council was officially launched to help shape the early quantum market. Participating companies include manufacturers Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics; telecom operators SK Telecom and KT; financial firms KB Kookmin Bank and Shinhan Bank; and defense companies Hanwha and LIG Nex1.
