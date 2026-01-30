 Korean nanosatellite launches from New Zealand for constellation project
Korean nanosatellite launches from New Zealand for constellation project

Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 11:51
This image captured from the YouTube site of Rocket Lab shows the launch of the Electron rocket carrying a nanosatellite developed by Korea's KAIST on Jan. 30, from Mahia Launch Complex in New Zealand. [YONHAP]

A Korean nanosatellite was launched into orbit Friday as part of the nation's project to create a satellite constellation for Earth observation by 2027, officials said.
 
The Neonsat-1A, an Earth observation satellite, lifted off aboard the Electron rocket of U.S. space company Rocket Lab from the firm's Mahia Launch Complex in New Zealand, according to the Korea AeroSpace Administration.
 

Developed by the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), the satellite was the second among a total of 11 nanosatellites to form a satellite constellation aimed at monitoring and taking images of the Korean Peninsula and its surrounding regions. 

