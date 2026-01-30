Dubai chewy cookie craze one for the ages, all generations as young and old chase trending treat
Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 07:00
What began as a quirky sweet among social media-savvy 20-somethings has exploded into a nationwide dessert craze — and now even grandparents are lining up for a taste of the Dubai chewy cookie.
On Monday, over 50 people, ranging from children to older adults, lined up for more than half an hour at Paris Baguette’s Gwanghwamun 1945 branch in Jongno District, central Seoul. Despite a staff announcement that purchases were limited to two per person, consumers were delighted to get their hands on the "Dubai Chewy Ball," a spinoff of the wildly popular Dubai chewy cookie.
The so-called “Dubai dessert” craze is spreading beyond its original Gen Z and millennial fanbase to all ages. The Dubai chewy cookie, or "Dujjonku" in Korean — a portmanteau of "Dubai" and the Korean words for "chewy" and "cookie" — has spawned a variety of related products and continues to sell out early despite the relatively steep price of 5,000 to 10,000 won ($3 to $7) apiece. Analysts point to a mix of factors behind the frenzy: strong product appeal, the power of social media and a consumer trend of seeking “small luxuries” amid economic uncertainty.
“Compared to previous dessert trends like tanghulu — candied fruits on a stick — this product’s flavor and texture appeal to a wider age range,” said Lee Eun-hee, a professor emeritus of consumer studies at Inha University. “The exotic image of ‘Dubai’ in the name also makes a strong impression on consumers, which has fueled the craze.”
The dessert’s cross-generational appeal is evident in stores. Kim Dong-yeon, 78, who came from Cheonan, South Chungcheong, queued up with a friend to buy the Dubai chewy balls.
“I bought them for myself,” he said. “My grandson said they were trending, so I stopped by while visiting Seoul.” He later shared them with four friends.
“My teenage son asked me to buy them, and it was worth the effort to come early,” a shopper named Oh Se-jin, 47, said.
“I’m so hooked on these cookies now, I don’t even mind waiting in line,” another queuer, 27-year-old Lee Ji-eun, added.
Though the Dubai chewy cookie trend began in small local shops, major food and retail corporations have since jumped on the bandwagon. Between Dec. 26, 2025, and Monday, a total of 82 “Dubai dessert” products were registered with the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety as new items.
The Dubai chewy cookie is a Korean twist on the once-popular Dubai chocolate. It features kadayif — shredded Middle Eastern phyllo dough strands — panfried in butter and blended with pistachio cream, then shaped into a ball, wrapped in marshmallow and dusted with cocoa powder. Though labeled a “cookie,” its chewy texture is closer to rice cake with a crisp shell.
The recipe has inspired a wave of spinoffs in cake, tart, doughnut and bingsu (shaved ice dessert) forms. Paris Baguette, Korea’s leading bakery chain, followed its chewy ball with a chewy tart, while Starbucks Korea will release a Dubai Chewy Roll at select stores on Jan. 30.
“We received many customer requests for Dubai-themed desserts,” said a Starbucks Korea spokesperson. “We’re also considering launching a Dubai-themed drink.”
Convenience stores, department stores and hotels are also joining the competition, proving that the dessert's popularity is backed by strong sales.
Convenience store chain CU’s Dubai-style chapssaltteok (sticky rice cake) sold 1.8 million units within two months. A Dubai-style cake from the cafe franchise A Twosome Place sold out in just five minutes after preorders opened on Monday.
At Sulbing, another cafe chain known for its bingsu, sales of its Dubai-themed chocolate shaved ice rose 42 percent in December 2025 compared to the previous month, despite it being the offseason.
“As the trend grows, companies are focusing more of their resources on Dubai-inspired product development,” said one industry insider.
“This craze is likely to last longer than past dessert trends, but the key to staying power will be maintaining flavor and quality while bringing prices down,” Prof. Lee added.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools.
BY LIM SUN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
