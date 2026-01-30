 Korea Heritage Service initiates process to add Seoul's fortress walls to Unesco World Heritage List
Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 17:19
A section of the fortifications of Hanyang in Seoul. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

The Korea Heritage Service (KHS) recently submitted a nomination dossier to the Unesco World Heritage Centre to inscribe the fortifications of Hanyang on the World Heritage List, the agency said Friday.
 
The fortifications of Hanyang, built during the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), served as a protective barrier around the capital of Joseon, Hanyang, now known as Seoul.
 

A section of the fortifications of Hanyang in Goyang, Gyeonggi. [GOYANG CITY GOVERNMENT]

The site includes three fortresses: Hanyangdoseong, the main city wall that ringed the administrative center; Bukhansanseong, used for military defense; and Tangchundaeseong, which provided refuge for civilians and protected storage facilities.
 
The submission initiates the formal evaluation process for Unesco listing, which includes an expert review of the site’s historical significance.
 
A section of the fortifications of Hanyang in Seoul. [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

After undergoing initial assessment by the World Heritage Centre, the dossier will later be fully evaluated by the International Council on Monuments and Sites, a key advisory body to Unesco, from March through the end of the year.
 
The final decision will be made at the 49th session of the World Heritage Committee in 2027.
 
The KHS said it would continue to work with local governments and experts to preserve the site and anticipates securing Unesco recognition.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
