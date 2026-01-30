Meanwhile: Quiet tears of joy (KOR)

Gaetano Donizetti’s opera “L’elisir d’amore" (1832) depicts a lighthearted farce about uneducated rural villagers who are duped by a bogus potion seller into buying a supposed elixir that promises love. Amid the noisy bustle and comic tone of the work, however, one aria emerges with a striking seriousness. It is “Una furtiva lagrima,” sung by Nemorino. Even before the voice enters, the bassoon’s deep sound softens the listener’s heart. It is likely the most famous solo passage ever written for that instrument in opera.If heard without knowledge of the story, the aria can easily be mistaken for a sad song. The phrase “a furtive tear” suggests, at first glance, the tears of an unfortunate man whose love has gone unanswered. In reality, the tear belongs to a woman. It is the tear of emotion and remorse that quietly forms in Adina’s eyes when she finally realizes, after a long delay, the sincerity of the man who has loved her for so long. Nemorino notices that tear, and his feelings surge.Within the opera as a whole, this aria feels almost like an isolated island. Yet the composer clearly intended to give sufficient emotional weight to Nemorino’s swelling heart. One cannot help but imagine how anxious he must have been, and how painful that waiting must have felt. Although the moment is unquestionably a happy one, memories of loneliness and past hurt would have flashed through his mind in that instant. It is much like the tears shed by an athlete who, after enduring grueling training and fierce competition, finally stands on an Olympic podium.In this way, joy carries within it the memory of sorrow. The human heart is subtle and deep. This conspicuously expressive melody in a minor key suggests that even the simple country youth who is mocked for buying a love potion from a fraud possesses a sincerity that cannot be dismissed as ignorance. His feelings are not shallow or foolish simply because he is uneducated.So let us warmly glimpse the feelings he sheds in private and then calmly pretend not to notice. And let us tell everyone he meets that the potion he bought truly worked.도니체티의 ‘사랑의 묘약’은 엉터리 약장수에게 속아서 마시면 사랑에 빠지게 만드는 묘약을 사는 시골 사람들의 한바탕 소극을 다룬다. 그러다가 왁자지껄한 전체 분위기와 사뭇 다른 진지한 아리아가 한 편 나온다. 네모리노가 부르는 ‘남몰래 흘리는 눈물’이다. 노래가 시작되기 전부터 바순의 깊은 목소리가 듣는 이의 마음을 말랑말랑하게 만든다. 아마도 바순이 맡는 오페라의 솔로 가운데 가장 유명한 장면일 것이다.오페라 내용을 모르고 얼핏 들으면 슬픈 곡이라는 오해가 생긴다. ‘남몰래 흘리는’ 이 눈물이 사랑을 보답 받지 못한 불행한 남자의 눈물이겠거니 하는 것이다. 하지만 사실 이 눈물은 여인의 것이다. 자신을 오랫동안 사랑해 온 한 남자의 진심을 한참 뒤에야 깨달은 아디나의 눈가에 가만히 맺힌 감동의 눈물, 그리고 미안함의 눈물이다. 네모리노는 그 눈물을 알아보고는 감정이 북받쳐 오른다.사실 이 아리아는 전체 오페라에서 외딴 섬 같다. 하지만 작곡가는 순박한 네모리노의 북받쳐 오르는 심정에 충분한 무게감을 실어주고자 했다. 그동안 그는 얼마나 마음 졸였을까. 그 기다림이 얼마나 힘들었을까. 분명히 기쁜 일인데, 그 순간 그의 마음속에 그동안의 외롭고 아픈 기억들이 주마등처럼 지나갔을 것이다. 마치 고된 훈련과 힘겨운 경쟁을 이겨내고 마침내 올림픽 시상대에 오른 메달리스트가 뜨거운 눈물을 흘리는 것처럼 말이다.이처럼 기쁨도 슬픔의 기억을 지니고 있다. 사람의 마음은 이다지도 미묘하고 또 깊다. 유난히 ‘튀는’ 이 단조의 노래는 엉터리 약장수에게 속아서 사랑의 묘약을 사는 저 시골 청년의 마음 안에도 못 배웠다고 무시할 수 없는 진실성이 들어 있다고 말해준다. 그러니 남몰래 우는 그의 마음을 뜨겁게 엿보고 쿨하게 모른 척 넘어가 주자. 그리고 그가 산 묘약이 진짜 효과가 있었다고 만나는 이마다 떠들어 주자.