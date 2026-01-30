The PPP heads toward division, not broader appeal (KOR)

The leadership of the People Power Party (PPP) under Jang Dong-hyeok has finalized a decision to expel former party leader Han Dong-hoon over allegations related to opinion manipulation on an internal party message board, turning internal division into reality. Expulsion is the most severe disciplinary measure available to the party. Han has been stripped of his party membership and barred from rejoining for five years.The stated grounds for the punishment were that members of Han’s family posted multiple messages criticizing former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife. Yet the decision was pushed through in a closed vote just 17 minutes into the first leadership meeting after Jang returned from an eight-day hunger strike, giving the impression that the ruling faction was moving to eliminate Han as a political rival. Han immediately responded by saying, “We are the owners of this party and of conservatism. We will return,” while lawmakers aligned with him demanded the resignation of the leadership, pushing the party’s internal strife to an extreme.Power struggles and self-inflicted chaos within a political party are ultimately matters for that party to bear. But it is deeply troubling for the main conservative opposition party to slide toward an irreparable state. After succeeding in a change of government, the PPP suffered a crushing defeat in the 2024 general election amid persistent conflict between the party and the administration and allegations of corruption involving the core of power. Matters worsened with the impeachment of former President Yoon following his declaration of martial law and the ongoing trial on charges of insurrection. The party’s collapse to a point where it could no longer earn the support of moderates or even reasonable conservatives contributed to the emergence of a ruling party with an overwhelming majority in the National Assembly.If the PPP hoped to play its role as an opposition force and restore its prospects of returning to power, it should have first brought an end to internal conflict and rebuilt itself as a reasonable conservative party. Instead, it remains consumed by struggles for party control and continues to be mired in factional disputes framed as pro-Yoon versus anti-Yoon. Such self-destructive infighting alienates not only moderates but also pragmatic conservatives who feel the need for a counterweight to the dominant ruling party. The party’s persistently low approval ratings reflect this reality.The internal conflict is continuing even as local elections loom just four months away. Jang, who is pushing to change the party’s name, has yet to draw a clear line against hardline “Yoon Again” supporters, mindful of his core base. If electoral victory were the goal, the leadership should have sought to broaden support by backing Han, who opposed martial law and showed potential appeal to centrist and center-right voters. Instead, the party has chosen what critics call subtraction politics, inviting accusations that it is less interested in winning elections than in removing rivals for factional gain.The current situation exposes a broader crisis in Korean democracy and conservative politics. Across parties, figures favored by hardline supporters are increasingly capturing leadership positions. The absence of a credible force to check the dominant ruling party raises the risk of one-sided governance and presidential overreach. If the PPP fails to reclaim its role as a conservative opposition party, it will face the public’s unforgiving demand for its exit, starting with the upcoming local elections.국민의힘 ‘장동혁 지도부’가 한동훈 전 대표의 당원게시판 여론 조작 사건 관련 제명안을 최종 의결하면서 당 분열이 현실화했다. 제명은 최고 수위 징계여서 한 전 대표는 당적이 박탈되고 5년간 복당도 할 수 없다. 징계 사유는 한 전 대표 가족이 윤석열 전 대통령 부부를 비난하는 게시글을 올렸다는 것이었다. 그렇지만 8일간의 단식을 마치고 장 대표가 복귀한 첫 회의에서 17분 만에 비공개 표결로 징계를 밀어붙인 것이어서 당권파의 한 전 대표 축출로 비치고 있다. 당장 한 전 대표가 “우리가 이 당과 보수의 주인이다. 반드시 돌아오겠다”고 밝히면서 내홍은 극에 달하고 있다.정당 내부에서 권력 다툼을 벌이며 자중지란에 빠지는 것은 자신들이 책임질 일이지만, 제 1야당이 회복 불능 상태로 치닫는 것은 심각한 문제다. 국민의힘은 정권 교체에 성공한 이후 당정 갈등과 권력 핵심부의 비리 의혹 등으로 2024년 총선에서 대패했다. 급기야 윤 전 대통령의 비상계엄 선포에 따른 탄핵에 이어 내란 혐의 재판이 진행되고 있다. 국민의힘이 중도층은 물론이고 합리적인 보수층도 지지를 보내기 어려울 정도로 망가진 결과가 압도적인 국회 다수 의석을 가진 집권 여당의 탄생이었다.국민의힘이 야당의 역할을 제대로 하고 차기 집권 가능성을 높이기 위해서는 당 내분부터 끝내고 합리적인 보수 정당으로 거듭났어야 했다. 하지만 그러기는커녕 당권 싸움에 매달리고 아직도 ‘친윤’이냐 ‘반윤’이냐 같은 노선 다툼을 지속하고 있는 게 국민의힘의 실상이다. 이런 자해적인 내분은 거대 집권 여당의 견제 세력이 필요하다고 느끼는 중도층이나 중도보수층마저 등을 돌리게 만든다. 국민의힘의 낮은 정당 지지율이 이를 보여준다.국민의힘의 내분은 지방선거가 불과 4개월여 앞으로 다가온 시점에도 계속되는 중이다. 장 대표는 아직도 ‘윤 어게인’ 세력과 선을 긋지 못하고 있다. 선거에서 이길 생각이 있다면 계엄에 반대했던 한동훈 전 대표의 중도나 중도보수층으로의 지지 확장 가능성을 보고 힘을 보태도록 했어야 한다. 하지만 ‘뺄셈 정치’를 하고 있으니 선거 승리에는 관심이 없고 계파 이익을 위한 정적 제거에 매몰돼 있다는 비난이 나오는 것이다.국민의힘의 현 상황은 한국 민주주의와 보수 정치의 위기도 노출하고 있다. 각 정당에선 강성 지지층의 구미에 맞는 인물이 당권을 장악하는 현상이 뚜렷하다. 거대 여권을 견제할 세력의 부재는 일방적 국정 운영과 대통령의 독선이라는 폐해로 이어질 우려가 크다. 국민의힘이 제 위치를 찾지 못한다면 이번 지방선거에서부터 민심의 냉혹한 퇴장 요구에 직면하게 될 것이다.