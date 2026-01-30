Fans name Cortis's James as K-pop artist most likely to go viral through fancams
Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 17:54
- YOON SEUNG-JIN
Boy band Cortis member James has been selected as the K-pop artist most likely to go viral through fancams in the New Year, according to a poll by K-pop voting platform Picnic.
In the survey, which ran from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, James topped the rankings with 298,762 votes. Stray Kids’ Hyunjin followed closely in second place with 292,514 votes, while Riize's Wonbin placed third with 151,310.
Cortis's debut EP, “Cortis Color Outside the Lines” (2025), has been charting on Billboard’s main charts, including Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales, for 20 consecutive weeks. The group has also been tapped as “Friends of the NBA,” partnering with the league to help promote basketball across the Asia-Pacific region.
According to Picnic, James has distinguished himself as a K-pop artist particularly adept at generating buzz through fancams and short-form content. One dance challenge video featuring James has surpassed 4 million views on social media, earning him recognition as one of the artists most capable of driving viral short-form trends.
In collaboration with the Korea JoongAng Daily, Picnic hosts weekly polls on a wide range of topics related to K-pop artists.
“We plan to expand our vote-based articles so that global fans’ choices can translate into concrete brand indicators of an artist’s influence,” a Picnic spokesperson said.
