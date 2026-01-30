K팝 현장에 힙합의 귀환? …사실 무대 떠난 적 없다
Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 07:00 Updated: 30 Jan. 2026, 08:49
- SHIN HA-NEE
올데이프로젝트 멤버 타잔이 지난해 7월 26일 경기 고양시 킨텍스 제1전시장에서 열린 2025 SBS 가요대전 블루카펫 행사에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. [뉴스1]
‘Don't call it a comeback’: Hip-hop reemerging in Korea after playing key role in K-pop’s history
K팝 현장에 힙합의 귀환?… 사실, 무대 떠난 적 없다
Korea JoongAng Daily 11면 기사
Thursday, January 24, 2026
For much of the 2020s in Korea, hip-hop has been both omnipresent and peripheral — still deeply influential in the world of K-pop, yet its disruptive edge has gotten diluted into fleeting rap verses or polished pop hybrids, sidelined as a niche genre past its commercial peak.
omnipresent: 어디에나 있는, 편재하는
peripheral: 주변부의, 지엽적인
disruptive: 지장을 주는
sideline: 열외로 취급하다
niche: (시장의) 틈새
2020년대 한국에서 힙합은 어디에나 존재하면서도 동시에 외곽으로 밀려나 있었다. 여전히 K팝 전반에 큰 영향을 미치면서도, 특유의 저항성은 짧은 랩 파트나 세련된 팝 음악의 일부로 희석돼 상업적 전성기를 지난 주변 장르로 여겨졌다.
Lately, however, things might be shifting. Hip-hop is once again pushing back onto the mainstream radar with renewed visibility, both as part of K-pop and as a genre standing on its own.
mainstream: 주류의
visibility: 가시성
그러나 최근 들어 이러한 흐름이 반전될 조짐이 보인다. 힙합이 K팝의 일부로써는 물론 독자적 음악 장르로 존재감을 새로 회복하며 다시금 대중의 시야로 돌아오고 있다.
Major K-pop debutants such as BigHit Music’s Cortis, The Black Label’s Allday Project and More Vision’s LNGSHOT placed hip-hop sound at the forefront of their musical and visual identities. At the same time, the rapper competition program “Show Me The Money” (2012-) has returned with its 12th season after a three-year hiatus, in an ambitious attempt to reinvigorate the genre.
debutant: 첫 무대에 선 사람, 사교계에 처음 나온 사람
forefront: 맨 앞, 최전선
reinvigorate: 새로운 힘을 불어넣다
빅히트 뮤직의 코르티스, 더블랙레이블의 올데이프로젝트, 모어 비전의 롱샷과 같은 최근 데뷔한 대형 신인들은 힙합을 음악적, 비주얼적 정체성의 핵심으로 전면에 내세우고 있다. 동시에 힙합 경연 프로그램 ‘쇼미더머니’가 장르를 부흥시켜 보겠다는 야심찬 포부와 함께 3년 만에 12번째 시즌으로 돌아왔다.
While it may be too early to declare a full-fledged comeback, hip-hop’s visibility in Korea’s mainstream music landscape has grown — and so have the longstanding tensions between culture and commodity, inspiration and appropriation and revival and repetition.
full-fledged: 완전히 발달한, 필요한 자격을 다 갖춘
longstanding: 다년간의
commodity: 상품, 재화
아직 본격적인 귀환을 선언하기엔 이르지만, 한국 대중음악 지형에서 힙합의 가시성은 분명히 커졌다. 동시에 문화와 상품, 영감과 도용, 부활과 복제서 사이에 오랫동안 이어져 온 긴장 역시 다시 수면 위로 떠오르고 있다.
(중략)
Hip-hop’s renewed visibility also brings a complicated cultural context into focus, particularly given K-pop’s long history of controversies surrounding cultural appropriation.
context: 맥락, 문맥
cultural appropriation: 문화 전유
힙합이 존재감을 회복하면서 장르를 둘러싼 복잡한 문화적 맥락도 다시 조망되고 있다. K팝엔 오래전부터 문화 전유 논쟁이 있었기에 더욱 그렇다.
Cortis faced online criticism after posting a video on Dec. 25 last year, in which members wore ski masks and flashed hand gestures in what was intended as a humorous take on a Christmas song. Some international fans interpreted the imagery as an insensitive caricature of gang culture.
insensitive: 둔감한, 몰지각한
코르티스는 지난해 12월 25일 공개한 영상으로 온라인에서 비판받았다. 멤버들이 스키 마스크를 쓰고 손동작을 취하며 크리스마스 노래를 패러디한 이 영상은 웃음을 의도한 것이었다. 하지만 일부 해외 팬은 이를 조직 폭력 집단 문화에 대한 둔감한 희화라고 반발했다.
The backlash echoed earlier controversies, including the high-profile case surrounding girl group Kiss of Life in April last year. The group faced intense criticism after members wore hairstyles and outfits associated with Black culture and mimicked mannerisms widely seen as a stereotypical portrayal of African American rappers. Allday Project’s Tarzzan also faced allegations of cultural appropriation, most notably for wearing cornrows and box braids.
mimic: 흉내내다, 모방하다
mannerism: 버릇, 매너리즘
stereotypical: 정형화된
이러한 반발은 지난해 4월 키스오브라이프를 둘러싼 논란 등 과거에 있었던 사례와도 맞닿아 있다. 당시 키스오브라이프는 멤버들이 흑인 문화와 연관이 깊은 머리 스타일과 옷차림을 하고, 흑인 래퍼들의 정형화된 행동을 모방해 강한 비판을 받았다. 올데이프로젝트의 멤버 타잔 역시 콘로우나 박스브레이즈와 같은 머리 스타일을 선보이면서 문화 전유 논란에 휩싸인 바 있다.
While debate continues over what constitutes cultural appropriation, critics argue that K-pop’s engagement with hip-hop has historically lacked deeper cultural understanding or respect. Others, on the other hand, say that the landscape today has changed significantly, particularly with direct collaboration with Black artists.
constitute: 구성하다, ~로 이루어지다
landscape: 풍경
문화 전유를 어떻게 정의할지는 여전히 여러 의견이 오가고 있지만, 일각에서는 K팝엔 오래전부터 힙합에 대한 심도있는 문화적 이해, 혹은 존중이 부족했다고 지적한다. 그러나 한편으로는 최근엔 K팝 가수가 흑인 아티스트와 직접 협업을 하는 등, 지금의 상황은 과거와는 눈에 띄게 변했다는 반박도 있다.
“It is true that there had been a lot of cases in the past where K-pop acts borrowed hip-hop sounds and styles only at a surface level without deeper cultural understanding,” noted Lee Gyu-tag, a professor of cultural studies at George Mason University Korea. “But that’s no longer definitively the case today, as there’s a growing population of artists in Korea who genuinely understand and develop hip-hop music,” he said, while also emphasizing that “cultural sensitivity is crucial in discerning what may be interpreted as offensive within cultural contexts.”
definitively: 결정적으로, 명확하게
sensitivity: 세심함
discern: 알아차리다
offensive: 모욕적인
한국조지메이슨대학교 문화연구학과 이규탁 교수는 “과거에는 힙합에 대한 이해 없이 스타일이나 겉면만 가져다 쓰는 경우가 많았다고 한다면 이제는 힙합이 한국에 자리잡은지도 꽤 오랜 시간이 지났다”며 “힙합 가수든 아이돌이든 진정으로 힙합을 이해하고 좋아하는 사람들이 힙합을 하는 경우가 많다”고 말했다. 하지만 동시에 “어떤 특정한 행동이나 단어가 용납될 수 없다는 문화적 감수성을 갖춰야 할 필요가 있다” 고강조했했다.
BY SHIN HA-NEE
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
