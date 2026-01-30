K팝 현장에 힙합의 귀환?… 사실, 무대 떠난 적 없다  

K-pop rockers FT Island renew contract with FNC Entertainment, marking 19 years together

Rookie boy band Nowz to release EP for Japan debut

Actors Choi Woo-shik, Jang Hye-jin on reuniting after 'Parasite' in upcoming film 'Number One' — in pictures

Generative AI: A new path to accessible fan content creation or lawsuit waiting to happen?

Related Stories

Kiss of Life wants to 'Get Loud' with its third EP

Kiss of Life to return with fourth EP '224' on June 9

'Bright and refreshing': Kiss of Life returns with sweaty summer single 'Sticky'

Mnet to roll out new audition-based season of 'Unpretty Rapstar' season

Girl group Kiss of Life adds dates to 'Kiss Road' tour