Presidential K-culture committee appoints five senior global media executives as special members
Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 18:32
- SHIN HA-NEE
The Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange appointed five senior global music and media executives as special members, the advisory body said Friday.
The newly appointed members are: Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino; Republic Records CEO Monte Lipman; Sony Music Entertainment Japan CEO Shunsuke Muramatsu; Penske Media Corporation CEO Jay Penske; and Fred Davis, partner at The Raine Group.
The special members were officially appointed on Thursday and will serve two-year terms, providing policy advice on the global expansion of Korean pop culture and international cooperation within the entertainment industry, according to the committee.
Park Jin-yong, JYP Entertainment founder and co-chair of the committee, presented executives with commemorative magpie-and-tiger plaques during the appointment ceremony on Thursday.
“I sincerely appreciate the leaders of the global entertainment industry for joining us, who will play crucial roles in systemizing these valuable opportunities for the lasting growth of K-pop,” said Park. “I will also do my best to help K-pop grow into a platform where people around the world can communicate and connect more closely.”
The presidential committee was formally established on Oct. 1 last year, with Park and Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young serving as its inaugural co-chairs.
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
