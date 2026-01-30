Rosé to perform 'APT.' at Grammy Awards as she competes for Record and Song of the Year

Rosé of K-pop girl group Blackpink will perform at the Grammy Awards ceremony, slated for Sunday.She has been named one of the performers at the 68th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, according to The Recording Academy, which presents the awards, on Friday.Rosé's “APT.,” a collaborative song with Bruno Mars, received three Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year ― two of the ceremony's four most prestigious “Big Four” categories ― as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.It remains unknown whether Mars will join her for the performance.Yonhap