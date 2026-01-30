 Rosé to perform 'APT.' at Grammy Awards as she competes for Record and Song of the Year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Rosé to perform 'APT.' at Grammy Awards as she competes for Record and Song of the Year

Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 15:33
Girl group Blackpink's Rosé [NEWS1]

Girl group Blackpink's Rosé [NEWS1]

 
Rosé of K-pop girl group Blackpink will perform at the Grammy Awards ceremony, slated for Sunday. 
 
She has been named one of the performers at the 68th Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, according to The Recording Academy, which presents the awards, on Friday.

Related Article

 
Rosé's “APT.,” a collaborative song with Bruno Mars, received three Grammy nominations, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year ― two of the ceremony's four most prestigious “Big Four” categories ― as well as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
 
It remains unknown whether Mars will join her for the performance.
Rosé is seen in this captured photo from the Grammy Awards' official Instagram account. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Rosé is seen in this captured photo from the Grammy Awards' official Instagram account. [SCREEN CAPTURE]


Yonhap
tags Blackpink Rose APT Bruno Mars Grammy Awards

More in K-pop

Rosé to perform 'APT.' at Grammy Awards as she competes for Record and Song of the Year

Generative AI: A new path to accessible fan content creation or lawsuit waiting to happen?

K팝 현장에 힙합의 귀환? …사실 무대 떠난 적 없다

Actors Choi Woo-shik, Jang Hye-jin on reuniting after 'Parasite' in upcoming film 'Number One' — in pictures

Rookie boy band Nowz to release EP for Japan debut

Related Stories

Rosé's 'APT.' ranks No. 4 on Britain's Official Singles Chart

Rosé’s collab with Bruno Mars, ‘APT.,’ tops charts and takes over TikTok

Blackpink's Rosé teams up with Bruno Mars for upcoming single 'APT.'

MAMA Awards kicks off first ceremony held in the United States

Rosé’s 'APT.' hits No. 5 on Billboard Hot 100, breaking record for female K-pop artists
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)