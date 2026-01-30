 Shim Eun-kyung becomes 1st Korean to win Kinema Junpo best actress award
Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 12:54
Actor Shim Eun-kyung [AT9 FILM]

Shim Eun-kyung has been named best actress by the Japanese film magazine Kinema Junpo, becoming the first Korean to win the honor.
 
According to at9 Film on Friday, the actor was given Best Actress in the publication's Best Ten award for her role in the Japanese film "Two Seasons, Two Strangers" by Sho Miyake.

"Thanks for giving me this incredible award. I am already happy to have miraculously been able to be part of this film and am even happier to receive this award," she said.
 
The film, a story about screenwriter Lee, played by Shim, traveling to a small snow-covered town while in the midst of a writer's slump, was also named Best Japanese Film.
 
Founded in 1919, Kinema Junpo is a Japanese film magazine widely known for its annual Best Ten awards, one of the most prestigious honors in Japanese cinema.
 
Since her debut in 2003, Shim has starred in multiple box-office hits, including "Sunny" (2011) and "Miss Granny" (2014), before starring in Japanese films such as "The Journalist" (2019).

Yonhap
