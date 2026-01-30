Korea, Europe could partner to maintain Arctic peace, says EU ambassador
Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 19:32
- LEE SOO-JUNG
Korea could become a partner of the European Union (EU) to preserve peace in the Arctic region, which includes Greenland, a territory eyed by the United States, EU Ambassador to Korea Ugo Astuto said Friday.
During his first official press conference held at Korea Press Center in central Seoul, Astuto said the EU needs to ensure security of the Arctic through developing partnerships with the United States, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Britain, Canada, Norway and Iceland to deter Russia’s attempt to militarize the region.
The press conference came amid escalating tension surrounding Washington’s bid to acquire Greenland and Moscow’s attempt to militarize the Arctic by deploying Arctic-based military units and advancing technologies targeting the island.
Astuto said he believes Seoul and the EU share three major priorities in their Arctic policies, adding that, within this framework, "there is a possibility for a conversation" between the EU and Korea.
The three features refer to: protection of the fragile environment of the Arctic, maintaining peace in the Arctic and respect for the indigenous people’s rights.
The ambassador said Korea and the EU have "a lot to gain” by exchanging best practices and establishing regular dialogue in the fields of economic security and supply chain resilience as “economic coercion” becomes prevalent.
The ambassador’s remarks appear to hint at potential bilateral opportunities in the Arctic region, as Korea prepares to launch pilot operations connecting Busan and Rotterdam, the Netherlands, via Arctic Sea routes starting in September this year.
Although Greenland has its own local government, it is a part of the kingdom of Denmark and has two representatives in the Danish parliament.
“On the Arctic, we definitely want to cooperate with the U.S. and NATO, and it is happening,” Ustuto said. “I think we all realize that there is a growing threat from Russia in terms of utilization of the Arctic. I think we want to counter that.”
Noting the EU’s growing awareness of the imminent threat from Russia, with war between Moscow and Kyiv in its fourth year, Astuto noted Korean defense suppliers’ elevated profile.
“We already see the Korean industry [becoming] very active bilaterally with a number of member states and becoming a major supplier of quite a few of our member states,” the EU’s top envoy said.
He also highlighted that the security landscape in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region is “interconnected.”
Astuto said that evidence indicates that "North Korea is getting military technology and battlefield experience, for instance, the use of drones, in return" for their troops’ deployment in support of Russia.
“When we are facing adverse winds [as] the international scenario is becoming more and more erratic, I believe it is particularly important for the EU and Korea to work together as like-minded democracies,” Astuto said.
Astuto, an Italian career diplomat, began his four-year term in Korea in September last year. Previously, he served as the head of the EU Delegation to India and Bhutan from 2019 to 2023 and managed multilateral diplomacy at the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs before his posting to Korea.
