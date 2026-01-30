 Korea, Japan agree to resume naval search, rescue drills after 9-year hiatus
Korea, Japan agree to resume naval search, rescue drills after 9-year hiatus

Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 20:21
Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, second from left, and Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, right, walk together in Japan, in this photo provided by the Defense Ministry on Jan. 30. [YONHAP]

Korea and Japan have agreed to resume joint naval search-and-rescue exercises, Seoul's Defense Ministry said Friday, marking the return of such drills after nine years amid efforts to improve bilateral ties.
 
The agreement came as Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back and his counterpart, Shinjiro Koizumi, met at the Yokosuka base of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force to discuss regional security cooperation and ways to deepen bilateral defense exchanges.
 

"Both ministers concurred on activating personnel and unit exchange to boost mutual understanding and trust between the Korean military and the Japanese Self-Defense Force," the ministry said in a joint press release, mentioning the resumption of the joint drills for humanitarian purposes as an example.
 
South Korea and Japan last held the maritime exercises in 2017. The drills have been stalled amid a series of incidents that have dampened their ties, such as a row over Japan's plan to hoist the Rising Sun Flag, a controversial flag regarded as symbolic of its past imperialism, on its vessel during a 2018 fleet review in South Korea. 
 
In their talks, Ahn and Koizumi agreed to explore ways to cooperate across areas ranging from AI to space to advance their defense relations in a "mutually beneficial and future-oriented" direction, according to the release.
 
President Lee Jae Myung, left, poses with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Nara, Japan on Jan. 13. [AP/YONHAP]

They also underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation to maintain regional peace and stability amid a tense security environment and reaffirmed their resolve to achieve the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
 
As part of such efforts, they agreed to hold regular ministerial visits and talks and strengthen communication between defense authorities, the release showed.
 
Ahn and Koizumi last held bilateral talks in early November on the margins of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Kuala Lumpur, where they reaffirmed the importance of their trilateral security cooperation with the U.S. in the face of advancing North Korean nuclear and missile threats.
 
Ahn's visit marks the first by Seoul's defense chief to Japan in about one and a half years since former Defense Minister Shin Won-sik visited Tokyo for ministerial talks in July 2024.

Yonhap
tags Ahn Gyu-back Japan South Korea Rescue

