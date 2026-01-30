North Korean ruling party's central committee elects delegates to upcoming congress

The central committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea has elected its delegates for the party's upcoming congress, state media reported Friday, signaling that the key event is near.The party held a conference at its Central Committee headquarters on Wednesday and elected delegates to attend the Ninth Party Congress, the Korean Central News Agency said.The election of central committee delegates typically indicates that working-level preparations for a party congress are in the final stage, suggesting the congress will take place soon.Last week, North Korea said its city and county party committees had elected representatives to a meeting of lower-level provincial organizations as part of preliminary congress preparations.Given typical procedures leading up to a party congress, North Korea is expected to convene a meeting of the WPK's politburo to set the date of the impending congress after electing final delegates at meetings of province-level party representatives.South Korea's intelligence agency and government have predicted the key party meeting may take place in early February.The once-every-five-years congress, the first since 2021, is the North's highest decision-making body and sets the key policies on defense, the economy and foreign relations for the next five years.This year's meeting comes as Seoul and Washington have repeatedly attempted to reopen dialogue with Pyongyang as part of efforts to address the North's ever-increasing nuclear and missile threats.North Korea has warned its nuclear program will never be subject to negotiations.Photos of Wednesday's party meeting, meanwhile, showed former Premier Kim Tok-hun among the top cadres attending, seated on the podium alongside party secretaries, including Ri Hi-yong, Pak Jong-chon and Ri Il-hwan.The former premier's public appearance indicates he is retaining a presence in the North Korean leadership following speculation that he may have faced disciplinary action and been demoted.While attending the inauguration ceremony for a machinery plant in the eastern city of Hamhung last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un blamed the former premier, among other officials, for irresponsible management of a modernization project involving the plant, sparking speculation that he may have been removed from his duties.Yonhap