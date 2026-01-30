 Ambassador to China tops latest asset disclosures of senior gov't officials
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Ambassador to China tops latest asset disclosures of senior gov't officials

Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 08:52
Ro Jae-hun, Korea’s new ambassador to China, outlines his diplomatic ambitions during an inauguration ceremony at the Korean Embassy in Beijing on Oct. 16, 2025. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Ro Jae-hun, Korea’s new ambassador to China, outlines his diplomatic ambitions during an inauguration ceremony at the Korean Embassy in Beijing on Oct. 16, 2025. [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A government ethics committee on Friday disclosed the personal assets of 362 senior public officials, with Seoul's ambassador to Beijing topping the list with over 50 billion won ($34.8 million) in reported wealth.
 
Ambassador Ro Jae-hun reported total assets worth 53 billion won, including 13.2 billion won in real estate and 21.3 billion won in securities, according to the wealth disclosure list compiled by the Government Ethics Committee. The list covers senior officials whose positions changed between July and November last year.
 

Related Article

Ro, the son of late former President Roh Tae-woo, took office in October.
 
Lee Chan-jin, governor of the Financial Supervisory Service, ranked second with total assets of 38.4 billion won, including 31 billion won in bank deposits and 2.95 billion won in real estate.
 
Lee, who had originally reported 1.36 billion won worth of securities, said he sold all of his stocks in companies listed in Korea when he took office in August.
 
The disclosures also included Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young who reported 23.8 billion won worth of assets, while Minister of SMEs and Startups Han Seong-sook, who previously served as the chief executive of online portal giant Naver, disclosed 22.1 billion won in assets.
 
While public officials' assets are usually regularly disclosed at the end of every month, the latest announcement was delayed for about four months due to a fire at a state data center in September that paralyzed government services.

Yonhap
tags asset civil servant ambassador china

More in Politics

Korea's industry minister meets Lutnick to discuss U.S. tariff hikes, no consensus reached yet

Ambassador to China tops latest asset disclosures of senior gov't officials

President Lee accuses PPP, some media outlets of mischaracterizing his remarks on a sugar tax

PPP's internal turmoil deepens as party expels former leader Han Dong-hoon

X man: President gets more active on social media to talk directly to public

Related Stories

Fewer study for civil service exam as job security loses out to stress, low pay

Chungju civil servant charged with rape of minor

Civil service seen as salvation from the private-sector blues

Civil servant found dead after personal information leaks online

Low pay, long hours and changing values fuel exodus from public service
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)