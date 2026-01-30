Resisting AI-driven production is futile, President Lee warns labor unions
Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 13:44
As labor unions push back against workplace automation, President Lee Jae Myung warned that resisting AI-driven production is a battle society cannot win.
Speaking during opening remarks at a meeting with senior aides at the Blue House in central Seoul on Thursday, Lee referred to recent advances in AI and said, “It seems one labor union has declared that it will not allow production robots onto worksites. But you cannot avoid a massive cart that is already rolling toward you. We must adapt quickly.”
Although Lee did not name a specific company, his remarks appeared to refer to the Hyundai Motor union, which recently issued a statement opposing the introduction of the next-generation humanoid robot Atlas at worksites without a labor-management agreement.
“AI robots that can make decisions on their own, analyze data and work 24 hours a day without eating or getting tired will soon become a reality,” Lee said. “Those who own the means of production will accumulate enormous wealth, while most people will struggle to find jobs. We have to respond to that. We must prepare.”
Lee made the comments while calling for more serious discussion on what he has termed a “basic society” — a policy concept he has previously explained that guarantees a fundamental standard of living, not one that merely supports a bare minimum of survival.
He cited the Luddite movement, a 19th-century campaign by British workers who destroyed machinery during the Industrial Revolution, noting that society ultimately had to learn how to operate, control and repair new technologies.
“Everyone will have no choice but to use AI,” Lee said. “People need to learn as quickly as possible, and the government must provide learning opportunities and create conditions that allow many people to participate in production using these tools.” He told aides that “this is the most important task we face right now.”
Lee also stressed the need for a shift in mindset. “If we say, ‘This is absolutely unacceptable,’ or label people as extremists simply for raising these issues, we won’t be able to adapt,” he said.
Separately, Lee criticized the opposition for what he described as opportunistic attacks on the government following U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks on Tuesday signaling possible tariff hikes.
“When we face unfair attacks from the outside, at the very least we should stand together and respond,” he said.
During the meeting, aides also discussed policy proposals aimed at improving daily life, including stricter safety management for electric scooters and mandatory notification of optimal mobile phone plans. Lee urged faster progress in both legislation and administration, calling on officials to speed up cooperation with the National Assembly and the implementation of policies.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY OH HYUN-SEOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)