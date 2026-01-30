 Coupang Korea interim chief Rogers appears before police for questioning over internal probe of data leak
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Coupang Korea interim chief Rogers appears before police for questioning over internal probe of data leak

Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 14:32
Harold Rogers, center, interim chief of Coupang Korea, arrives at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency headquarters in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Jan. 30 for questioning as an accused party over allegations including destruction of evidence tied to a “self-investigation.” [NEWS1]

Harold Rogers, center, interim chief of Coupang Korea, arrives at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency headquarters in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Jan. 30 for questioning as an accused party over allegations including destruction of evidence tied to a “self-investigation.” [NEWS1]

 
Harold Rogers, the interim chief of Coupang Korea, appeared before police on Friday for questioning over allegations that the company destroyed evidence during an internal probe into a large-scale personal data leak.
 
Rogers arrived at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency headquarters in Jongno District, central Seoul, at 2 p.m. and briefly addressed reporters before entering the building.
 

Related Article

 
"Coupang has fully, and will continue to fully cooperate with all of the government investigations that are now looking into us," said Rogers in front of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency headquarters. "We will also fully cooperate with the police investigation today. Thank you."    
 
He did not respond to reporters’ questions about allegations that Coupang tampered with evidence or lobbied the U.S. government to pressure Korea over trade tariffs. 
 
Police are investigating whether Coupang improperly conducted a so-called self-investigation by analyzing a laptop belonging to a suspect in the data leak without consulting authorities. Coupang announced on Dec. 25 that the laptop contained data on only about 3,000 individuals, a finding now under scrutiny. 
 
Rogers left Korea on Jan. 1 and failed to comply with two police summons. As criticism grew, he said on Jan. 14 he would comply with a third request and returned to Korea a week later.
 
Police plan to focus their questioning on whether evidence was destroyed during the internal probe and how Coupang came to release the findings of its "self-investigation."

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Harold Rogers Coupang Korea Police

More in Social Affairs

Coupang Korea interim chief Rogers appears before police for questioning over internal probe of data leak

Police launch probe after Seoul public bike users' data leaked

Korean Supreme Court confirms Japanese company should pay $70,000 to forced labor victim

Prosecution-police team raids Shincheonji sect over suspected collusion with politics

Korea's updated CPR guidelines say bra removal unnecessary for defibrillator use

Related Stories

Interim Coupang CEO leaves country, prompting criticism against authorities for acting too slowly

Coupang interim CEO tells Assembly he would do delivery work to understand employees' demands

National Assembly set to file complaint against Coupang's interim CEO over alleged perjury

Intelligence service asks parliament to charge Coupang interim chief with perjury

Coupang files probe results with SEC as Korean gov't protests
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)