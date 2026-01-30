Coupang Korea interim chief Rogers appears before police for questioning over internal probe of data leak
Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 14:32
Harold Rogers, the interim chief of Coupang Korea, appeared before police on Friday for questioning over allegations that the company destroyed evidence during an internal probe into a large-scale personal data leak.
Rogers arrived at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency headquarters in Jongno District, central Seoul, at 2 p.m. and briefly addressed reporters before entering the building.
"Coupang has fully, and will continue to fully cooperate with all of the government investigations that are now looking into us," said Rogers in front of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency headquarters. "We will also fully cooperate with the police investigation today. Thank you."
He did not respond to reporters’ questions about allegations that Coupang tampered with evidence or lobbied the U.S. government to pressure Korea over trade tariffs.
Police are investigating whether Coupang improperly conducted a so-called self-investigation by analyzing a laptop belonging to a suspect in the data leak without consulting authorities. Coupang announced on Dec. 25 that the laptop contained data on only about 3,000 individuals, a finding now under scrutiny.
Rogers left Korea on Jan. 1 and failed to comply with two police summons. As criticism grew, he said on Jan. 14 he would comply with a third request and returned to Korea a week later.
Police plan to focus their questioning on whether evidence was destroyed during the internal probe and how Coupang came to release the findings of its "self-investigation."
