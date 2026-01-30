 Fire breaks out at domestic goods plant in North Chungcheong, prompting high-level rescue response
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Fire breaks out at domestic goods plant in North Chungcheong, prompting high-level rescue response

Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 18:44
A fire burns at a materials factory in Duseong-ri, Maengdong-myeon, Eumseong County, North Chungcheong, on Jan. 30. [NEWS1]

A fire burns at a materials factory in Duseong-ri, Maengdong-myeon, Eumseong County, North Chungcheong, on Jan. 30. [NEWS1]

 
A fire broke out at around 2:55 p.m. Friday at a household goods manufacturing plant in Maengdong-myeon, Eumseong County, North Chungcheong, and spread to a nearby factory.
 
Fire officials issued a Level 1 response at 3:20 p.m. and raised it to Level 2 five minutes later, deploying 105 personnel, 56 pieces of equipment and four helicopters to put out the blaze. The fire had spread to a nearby circuit breaker manufacturer.
 

Related Article

Of the 83 employees working at the plant at the time, 81 evacuated, but two workers remained unaccounted for: a Nepali national and an Uzbek national.
 
“Two workers are not answering their phones, so we have not been able to confirm their locations,” a fire official said.
 
Interior and Safety Minister Yun Ho-jung instructed related agencies, including the National Fire Agency, the National Police Agency, North Chungcheong Provincial Governmemt and Eumseong County Government, to mobilize all available personnel and equipment to focus on rescue efforts and firefighting.
 
A fire burns at a materials factory in Duseong-ri, Maengdong-myeon, Eumseong County, North Chungcheong, on Jan. 30. [NEWS1]

A fire burns at a materials factory in Duseong-ri, Maengdong-myeon, Eumseong County, North Chungcheong, on Jan. 30. [NEWS1]

 
The plant produces items such as wet wipes and diapers and is not believed to handle hazardous chemicals or other dangerous materials, according to authorities.
 
Embers from the factory fire were carried by the wind and spread to a nearby hillside about 500 meters (1,650 feet) away, but that brush fire was extinguished at 4:10 p.m.
 
Fire authorities said they plan to investigate the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage once the flames are fully contained.
 

BY CHOI JONG-KWON [[email protected]]
tags Factory Fire Korea

More in Social Affairs

Indictments for trivial offenses can be suspended following fallout from 'Choco Pie theft' case

SK Telecom says no to gov't proposal to compensate SIM hack victims

Fire breaks out at domestic goods plant in North Chungcheong, prompting high-level rescue response

President Lee warns transnational scammers they will be 'ruined' if they 'mess with Koreans'

Gold rush: Jewelry store worker runs off with more than $700,000 of the precious metal

Related Stories

One firefighter hospitalized after Incheon factory blaze

Blaze at Hwaseong pharmaceutical plant kills 1, injures 4

Blaze at 7-story factory in Ulsan extinguished after 13 hours

Preparing for the worst

Early morning blaze hits Incheon metal factory
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)