 Indictments for trivial offenses can be suspended following fallout from 'Choco Pie theft' case
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Indictments for trivial offenses can be suspended following fallout from 'Choco Pie theft' case

Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 19:10
Choco Pies are on display at a large supermarket in Seoul on Feb. 27. Choco Pies are confectionery maker Orion's bestselling snack. [YONHAP]

Choco Pies are on display at a large supermarket in Seoul on Feb. 27. Choco Pies are confectionery maker Orion's bestselling snack. [YONHAP]

 
The prosecution said Friday it has established new guidelines to allow prosecutors to suspend indictments for trivial offenses, following last year's high-profile case of a man acquitted of stealing snacks from a company refrigerator.
 
Under the new guidelines, prosecutors may suspend indictments against suspects of minor property offenses if criminal punishment is deemed unnecessary and there is no risk of repeat offenses, according to the Supreme Prosecutors Office.
 

Related Article

The guidelines, however, only apply to offenses involving theft or embezzlement of consumption goods, such as foodstuffs, and when the losses are trivial.
 
The move comes after an appellate court in November last year acquitted a 41-year-old man accused of stealing a 400-won ($0.28) Choco Pie — a chocolate-covered marshmallow-filled snack — and a 650-won custard cake from the company in 2024 in a case that drew public outcry.
 
After facing widespread criticism over its indictment of the defendant, who had been fined 50,000 won in a lower ruling, the prosecution said it would not appeal the appellate court's verdict.
 

Yonhap
tags Choco Pie Korea

More in Social Affairs

Indictments for trivial offenses can be suspended following fallout from 'Choco Pie theft' case

SK Telecom says no to gov't proposal to compensate SIM hack victims

Fire breaks out at domestic goods plant in North Chungcheong, prompting high-level rescue response

President Lee warns transnational scammers they will be 'ruined' if they 'mess with Koreans'

Gold rush: Jewelry store worker runs off with more than $700,000 of the precious metal

Related Stories

Prosecutors mull over citizen review for 'Choco Pie theft' case

Prosecution to convene civic committee to review 'Choco Pie theft' case

Truck driver fined 50,000 won for taking Choco Pie from company fridge without permission

Loco Choco Pie sales: Orion's flagship treat tops 4 billion units sold in 2024

Orion to invest $581 million in domestic, overseas production amid surge in K-snacks' global popularity
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)