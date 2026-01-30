Indictments for trivial offenses can be suspended following fallout from 'Choco Pie theft' case

The prosecution said Friday it has established new guidelines to allow prosecutors to suspend indictments for trivial offenses, following last year's high-profile case of a man acquitted of stealing snacks from a company refrigerator.Under the new guidelines, prosecutors may suspend indictments against suspects of minor property offenses if criminal punishment is deemed unnecessary and there is no risk of repeat offenses, according to the Supreme Prosecutors Office.The guidelines, however, only apply to offenses involving theft or embezzlement of consumption goods, such as foodstuffs, and when the losses are trivial.The move comes after an appellate court in November last year acquitted a 41-year-old man accused of stealing a 400-won ($0.28) Choco Pie — a chocolate-covered marshmallow-filled snack — and a 650-won custard cake from the company in 2024 in a case that drew public outcry.After facing widespread criticism over its indictment of the defendant, who had been fined 50,000 won in a lower ruling, the prosecution said it would not appeal the appellate court's verdict.Yonhap