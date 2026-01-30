 Police launch probe after Seoul public bike users' data leaked
Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 14:10
Seoul’s Ttareungi bikes are parked in the capital city on Nov. 12, 2025. [NEWS1]

Police launched an investigation after user data from Seoul’s public bike-sharing service, Ttareungi, was leaked, the Seoul Facilities Corporation confirmed Friday.
 
The corporation said it was notified by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s cybercrime division of a suspected breach of Ttareungi user information via a phone call the same day.
 

Ttareungi, which officially launched in 2015, had more than 5.06 million registered users as of September last year. The service is available to users who register through its website or app.
 
The leaked data includes user IDs and mobile phone numbers, according to authorities. Names and resident registration numbers were not collected by the service and were therefore not compromised.
 
In response, the corporation said it has launched an emergency response center jointly with the Seoul Metropolitan Government to investigate the breach and strengthen security across the Ttareungi website and app infrastructure.
 
Possible victims can report suspected cases to the Dasan Call Center at 02-120, the Seoul Facilities Corporation's public bicycle operations office at 1599-0120 or via email at [email protected].


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
