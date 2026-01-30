 SK Telecom says no to gov't proposal to compensate SIM hack victims
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

SK Telecom says no to gov't proposal to compensate SIM hack victims

Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 19:06
A pedestrian walks by an SK Telecom store in Seoul on Nov. 21, 2025. [NEWS1]

A pedestrian walks by an SK Telecom store in Seoul on Nov. 21, 2025. [NEWS1]

 
SK Telecom has refused to accept a government mediation proposal to compensate victims of a massive SIM hack in 2025.
 
SK Telecom submitted a written notice to the Korea Consumer Agency’s consumer dispute settlement commission on Friday afternoon, stating it would not accept the commission's December 2025 proposal to compensate victims 100,000 won ($69.3) each.  
 

Related Article

Because the proposal would have been applied on the same terms to other victims who did not participate in the mediation process, the total compensation amount was estimated at 2.3 trillion won.
 
SK Telecom said it had “carefully reviewed” the decision but cited its voluntary compensation efforts and pre-emptive security measures, as well as the “considerable ripple effects” of accepting the proposal.  
 
The company added that it will continue to strengthen measures to restore customer trust and prevent further damage.
 
With SK Telecom’s refusal, the mediation proposal became void, and the case was closed without a settlement. Consumer dispute mediation takes effect only when both the complainant and the company accept the proposal. Victims now must turn to separate lawsuits in court.
 
SK Telecom has also filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn a 134.8 billion won penalty imposed by the Personal Information Protection Commission for the August 2025 hacking incident.
 
The penalty was the largest ever issued since the commission’s launch. SK Telecom also refused to accept a separate mediation proposal from the commission that called for 300,000 won in compensation per victim.
 

BY EO HWAN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags SKT SIM Data leak Korea

More in Social Affairs

Indictments for trivial offenses can be suspended following fallout from 'Choco Pie theft' case

SK Telecom says no to gov't proposal to compensate SIM hack victims

Fire breaks out at domestic goods plant in North Chungcheong, prompting high-level rescue response

President Lee warns transnational scammers they will be 'ruined' if they 'mess with Koreans'

Gold rush: Jewelry store worker runs off with more than $700,000 of the precious metal

Related Stories

SK Telecom hit with $643M loss in market cap, mass user exodus amid SIM breach

SKT hack spurs security overhaul

Consumer agency urges SKT to pay 100,000 won to each claimant in data breach case

SKT ordered to halt new subscriptions until SIM shortage resolved

SK Telecom loses 70,000 dissatisfied customers to rival carriers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)