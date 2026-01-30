 Special counsel appeals ruling on ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee in corruption case
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Special counsel appeals ruling on ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee in corruption case

Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 20:32
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee, center, is seen during the final hearing on charges of violating the Capital Market Act held at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Dec. 3, 2025. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee, center, is seen during the final hearing on charges of violating the Capital Market Act held at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul on Dec. 3, 2025. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
A special counsel on Friday appealed a court ruling in the corruption case of former first lady Kim Keon Hee that handed down a prison term but found her not guilty on most charges, saying the court misapprehended the facts and that the sentence was too lenient.
 
The appeal comes two days after Kim, the wife of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was sentenced to 20 months in prison for accepting luxury gifts from the Unification Church in return for business favors.
 

Related Article

But the Seoul Central District Court acquitted her of charges of involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme and violating the Political Funds Act. The court ordered Kim to forfeit 12.8 million won ($9,000).
 
Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team in charge of the case had requested a 15-year prison term for Kim. It also sought a fine of 2 billion won and a forfeiture of 948 million won.
 
"There were serious misapprehensions of the facts and an illegality in the misinterpretations of the law in the court's not-guilty rulings. The sentence on the guilty counts is also unduly lenient," the special counsel team said in a statement.
 
The court found Kim guilty of receiving a Chanel bag and a high-end Graff necklace from a Unification Church official who had sought business favors in July 2022.
 
On the charge of conspiring with a former head of Deutsch Motors, a BMW dealer in Korea, to manipulate the company's stock price and pocket illegal profits, the court ruled that she may have been aware of the scheme, but could not determine that she took part in it as an accomplice.
 
The court acknowledged that Kim and her husband received free opinion polls from a self-proclaimed power broker, but did not find that they benefited the couple economically, as they were not given exclusively to the couple.

Yonhap
tags Korea Kim Keon Hee Chanel bag Graff Unification church

More in Social Affairs

Special counsel appeals ruling on ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee in corruption case

Indictments for trivial offenses can be suspended following fallout from 'Choco Pie theft' case

SK Telecom says no to gov't proposal to compensate SIM hack victims

Fire breaks out at domestic goods plant in North Chungcheong, prompting high-level rescue response

President Lee warns transnational scammers they will be 'ruined' if they 'mess with Koreans'

Related Stories

Ex-first lady gift probe takes strange turn — to Vegas gambling by Unification Church leader

Investigation into ex-first lady's Chanel bag scandal expands to shoes

Special probe team receives luxury items allegedly given to ex-first lady in exchange for favors

Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja indicted on charges including political bribery and destruction of evidence

Unification Church leader banned from leaving country as gov't investigates bribery scandal
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)