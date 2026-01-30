Gov't to dispatch rapid response team to Milan during Winter Olympics

The government plans to operate a temporary consular office in Milan during the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics to provide prompt responses to any potential safety issues affecting Korean nationals, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.The office will be set up at the Korean consulate general in the Italian city, running from Feb. 4-23, the ministry said in a release.A rapid response team, consisting of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Policy Agency, the National Fire Agency, the National Intelligence Service and the National Counterterrorism Center, will be dispatched to the site.The response team will be led by Lim Sang-woo, ambassador and deputy minister for public diplomacy.The team will work to prevent incidents involving Korean nationals and provide consular assistance in the event of any incidents or accidents.It will also cooperate with Milan's law enforcement authorities and monitor the local security situation, including potential terrorism-related developments.Yonhap