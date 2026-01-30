 Gov't to dispatch rapid response team to Milan during Winter Olympics
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Olympic Sports

print dictionary print

Gov't to dispatch rapid response team to Milan during Winter Olympics

Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 20:32
The Korean government response team for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics poses for a photograph on Jan. 30, during a launch ceremony ahead of their dispatch to the Italian city to provide consular assistance to Korean nationals during the Games. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

The Korean government response team for the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics poses for a photograph on Jan. 30, during a launch ceremony ahead of their dispatch to the Italian city to provide consular assistance to Korean nationals during the Games. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

 
The government plans to operate a temporary consular office in Milan during the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics to provide prompt responses to any potential safety issues affecting Korean nationals, the Foreign Ministry said Friday.
 
The office will be set up at the Korean consulate general in the Italian city, running from Feb. 4-23, the ministry said in a release.

Related Article

 
A rapid response team, consisting of officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Policy Agency, the National Fire Agency, the National Intelligence Service and the National Counterterrorism Center, will be dispatched to the site.
 
The response team will be led by Lim Sang-woo, ambassador and deputy minister for public diplomacy.
 
The team will work to prevent incidents involving Korean nationals and provide consular assistance in the event of any incidents or accidents.
 
It will also cooperate with Milan's law enforcement authorities and monitor the local security situation, including potential terrorism-related developments.

Yonhap
tags Olympic Games Milan-Cortina Korea Italy

More in Olympic Sports

Gov't to dispatch rapid response team to Milan during Winter Olympics

Korean women's curling team '5G' prepares for Milan Cortina Olympic Games

For prodigy Choi Ga-on, Milan is a chance to dethrone half-pipe queen Chloe Kim

Main delegation for Winter Olympics to travel to Italy on Friday

National Olympic body signs cooperative deal with Saudi Arabia regarding 2029 Asian Winter Games

Related Stories

Beijing passes baton to Milan at Olympics closing ceremony

Korean women's curling team '5G' prepares for Milan Cortina Olympic Games

Gov't insists it provided swift aid to Korean mugged in Milan

IOC President Coventry notes 'very strong partnership' with Korea

Dancers, artists, performers sent to Paris to promote Korean culture during Olympics
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)