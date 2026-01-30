 Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next Federal Reserve chair
Published: 30 Jan. 2026, 21:13 Updated: 30 Jan. 2026, 21:18
In this Dec. 11, 2014, file photo, Kevin Warsh speaks to the media about his report on transparency at the Bank of England, in London. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump nominated former Federal Reserve governor Kevin Warsh to succeed Jerome Powell as chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve.  
 
Trump announced the nomination on Friday, setting up a closely watched confirmation battle as he renews his push for lower interest rates and a reshaping of the Fed’s decision-making culture.
 

Writing on his Truth Social, Trump said: “I have known Kevin for a long period of time, and have no doubt that he will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best.” 
 
Trump had previously considered Warsh for the post in 2017, when he ultimately chose Powell.  
 
Born in New York in 1970, Warsh has followed a classic elite trajectory. He earned a degree in public policy from Stanford University, followed by law and business degrees from Harvard. After starting his career at Morgan Stanley in 1995, he worked for the President George W. Bush administration in 2002 as special assistant to the president for economic policy and executive secretary at the White House National Economic Council.
 
In 2006, at age 35, he became the youngest-ever Fed Governor. After leaving the Fed in 2011, he joined Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and became a board member at Korean e-commerce giant Coupang in 2019.

BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
