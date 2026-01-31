Your dad's camera no more: Nikon wins younger consumers as non-phone imaging enjoys hip revival
Published: 31 Jan. 2026, 07:00
- CHO YONG-JUN
Nikon used to be considered a camera brand preferred by professionals and older segments of the market, yet in Korea, over 61 percent of its new mirrorless and Z Cinema line customers are Gen-Zs and millennials.
At a time when smartphones advertise 200-megapixel cameras — more than professional mirrorless cameras — and use AI to perfect every shot, traditional cameras are booming among younger generations, with manual dials and controls paired with lenses and larger sensors.
Cameras have now evolved from simple tools into "hip" accessories that signal personal taste. Jung Hae-hwan, CEO of Nikon Imaging Korea, explained this shift during an interview on Jan. 20. Jung took the lead of the Korean subsidiary of Nikon in 2019 and serves as the first Korean head of the company, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
"Smartphones once posed a major threat," said Jung at the Nikon Imaging Korea headquarters in Gangnam District, southern Seoul. "Now, the smartphone and camera markets have clearly differentiated."
Jung said that more young people are drawn to the effort required to take a photo with a dedicated camera, rather than the perfect, seamless images produced by smartphones.
Two cameras sat on Jung's desk: the Zf and Zfc. These heritage models draw inspiration from the FM2, a popular Nikon film camera from the 1980s.
"The dials and buttons require manual operation, just like old film cameras, yet the internal functions are cutting-edge digital," Jung said.
These products are hits among younger users who want analog aesthetics with digital convenience.
Younger buyers are now Nikon's core demographic. The share of users in their teens, 20s, and 30s who registered mirrorless and cinema line products on Nikon's website rose from 31 percent in 2021 to 61 percent as of November 2025, according to Nikon Imaging Korea.
While the 30s age group grew by 7 percentage points, the group 20 and under jumped from 7 percent to 30 percent. Notably, younger buyers account for 66 percent of sales for the "heritage line," referring to the Nikon Zf and Zfc, according to the company.
Jung identified the pandemic as the turning point for this trend. "Social distancing limited outdoor activities," he said. "People began sharing their daily lives through SNS and YouTube vlogs." K-pop idols and celebrities also began using Nikon cameras more frequently, even when we didn't run extra advertisements. This changed the brand's image for teenagers. They no longer see Nikon as a relic for fathers, but as a hip brand.
Spending habits have also shifted. Premium products priced between 2 million won ($1,380) and 3 million won now lead the market. In the past, budget models under 1 million won were the standard.
High prices do not stop young buyers, according to Jung.
"I realized the market had changed when young customers told me they could afford a camera," Jung said. "They noted that an iPhone and iPad combo costs even more."
When Nikon opens pop-up stores in Seoul, people queue for up to 5 hours before opening to buy a limited-edition camera, according to Jung.
The strategic importance of the Korean market is growing. While annual revenue stands at 40 billion won and operating profit at 1 billion won, Korea serves as a vital test bed for Nikon. The company even exported its Korean pop-up store model to other global branches.
Jung wants to grow Nikon’s video presence in 2026. "The video industry has high entry barriers because of established brands," Jung said. "We will build our position by investing steadily in cinematic cameras."
BY YI WOO-LIM
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
