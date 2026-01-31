Dream Concert in Hong Kong postponed indefinitely by Chinese organizer
Published: 31 Jan. 2026, 13:26
The Dream Concert in Hong Kong 2026 has been postponed indefinitely, less than a week out from the scheduled performance date.
"Due to changes in the performance schedule, 'Dream Concert 2026 World Tour - Hong Kong' is postponed," read an announcement on the website of Kai Tak Sports Park, the performance venue, on Saturday. "For details regarding ticket refunds, please refer to the official announcements from the organizers and the official ticketing platforms."
The show was set to be held at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Sports Park on Feb. 6 and 7. K-pop artists such as Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin of CBX, Hwasa, Taemin and The Boyz were set to perform.
The Korea Entertainment Producer's Association, the co-organizer of the event, released a statement on Saturday that the performance has been indefinitely postponed in a decision by the Chinese organizer.
"Despite the fact that neither the association nor the Korean organizer agreed, Chinese organizer Changsha Tonggu Culture announced the postponement of the performance without prior consultation," wrote the association in a statement.
The association further stated it "believes that the current situation isn't unrelated to broader and complex issues surrounding the Korea-China cultural exchange environment, and expresses deep regret over this matter."
The association also added that it is reviewing the matter to determine where responsibility lies and is carefully discussing follow-up measures, such as contractual and legal reviews.
