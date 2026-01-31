Musical actor Ok Joo-hyun faces backlash for allegedly monopolizing lead role

Contemporary reimagining of Korean ceremonial dance honored with pretigious 'Bessie' award in New York

Seohyun of Girls' Generation addresses persistence, privilege with violin performance

No entry, no problem: Places to view BTS's Gwanghwamun performance without battling crowds in the square

[Review] Musical 'Arang' brings vivid imagination to stage with risks that — mostly — pay off

Related Stories

K-musicals aim to step out of Asia and onto the world stage

Korean musical 'Maybe Happy Ending' lands 10 Tony Award nominations

Nam Kyung-ju proves exactly why he's earned his 'diligent' reputation

'May creation never die!': Korea Musical Awards honors those behind music, theater

Actor Cha Seo-won to make a return to the musical stage