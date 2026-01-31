President, first lady attend funeral of late former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan
Published: 31 Jan. 2026, 11:24
- LEE TAE-HEE
President Lee Jae Myung attended the funeral service of former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan at the National Assembly on Saturday morning.
The president arrived at the memorial service wearing a black suit and a mourning ribbon, accompanied by first lady Kim Hea Kyung. The couple watched in silence as a portrait of the late former prime minister was brought into the hall.
Afterward, the president and first lady sat alongside the bereaved family as Cho Jung-sik, special adviser to the president for political affairs, read a summary of the late former prime minister's life.
Also seated in the same row were National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and Prime Minister Kim Min-seok.
The funeral procession began at 6:30 a.m. at Seoul National University Hospital’s funeral hall. Memorial rites followed at the office of The Peaceful Unification Advisory Council at 7:20 a.m. and at the headquarters of the Democratic Party at 8:10 a.m.
The main funeral ceremony was then held at 9 a.m. at the National Assembly, with cremation scheduled for 11 a.m. at Seoul Memorial Park in Seocho District, southern Seoul.
Following the cremation, the procession will stop by the late former prime minister’s home in Jeondong-myeon, Sejong. In accordance with his wishes to be laid to rest near his parents, a burial ceremony will be held at 3:30 p.m. at Eunhasu Park Cemetery in Sejong.
