Korea's main delegation for Milan Olympics arrives in Italy
Published: 31 Jan. 2026, 10:17
Korea's main delegation for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics arrived in the host country on Saturday.
A group of 38 athletes and officials — consisting primarily of short track and speed skating competitors — arrived in Italy via Milan Malpensa Airport on Saturday.
Speed skater Park Ji-woo and short track skater Lee June-seo walked out of the arrivals gate holding the Korean flag, with Choi Tae-ho, consul general of the Republic of Korea in Milan, and Korean residents greeting the athletes.
Seven others, mostly sledding athletes and officials, are travelling to Cortina d'Ampezzo via Paris.
Figure skater Cha Jun-hwan, one of Korea's co-flag bearers for the opening ceremony, will arrive in Italy on Wednesday.
The Milano Cortina 2026 Games will take place between Feb. 6 and 22, with 71 athletes from Korea competing. Milan will host indoor skating disciplines, while Cortina will hold curling matches, bobsleigh, alpine skiing and biathlon events.
