Silver losing its luster?

Koreans in their 30s go all-in on housing, outpacing older buyers

Industry minister says 'unnecessary misunderstandings' resolved via tariff talks with U.S.

Korea's January exports reach record high thanks to chip shipments

Kevin Warsh's nomination strengthens case for extended rate hold in Korea

Related Stories

Red-hot gold prices get extra kick with 'kimchi premium' in Korea

As China tightens silver exports, Korea emerges as crucial link in U.S. supply chain

Korean minting agency to print second run of gold and silver commemorative medals

Rate-cut hopes push gold past $3,600 for first time

Gold prices experience steep drop of over five percent in one day